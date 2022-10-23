BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

Sunday’s show opens with highlights of LSU’s SEC win over Ole Miss Saturday in Tiger Stadium, featuring the calls of the “The Voice of the Tigers,” Chris Blair.

The show continues with an interview by Palermo with a member of the LSU football coaching staff, as the Tigers begin preparations for their November 5 matchup versus Alabama in Tiger Stadium.

LSU soccer coach Sian Hudson join the show to talk about the Tigers’ success this fall and the outlook for the SEC Tournament, which begins next Sunday, October 30, in Pensacola, Fla.

LSU Sixty concludes with a look at weekend football results around the Southeastern Conference, and a preview of upcoming programming on the LSU Sports Radio Network.