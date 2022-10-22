Tigers Tee It Up One More Time In Fall Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team, coming off their best finish of the season, conclude the fall season against a strong field in the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Country Club.

The 54-hole tournament runs through Tuesday on the par 72, 7,544-yard layout.

LSU is coming off a strong second place showing in the Purdue Fall Invitational in its last start.

The field besides LSU and host UCF includes Arizona, West Virginia, North Florida, Purdue, South Carolina, California, UNLV, Auburn, Illinois, Florida, Minnesota, Utah and Augusta.

LSU will go with a lineup that includes Garrett Barber, Cohen Trolio, Drew Doyle, Connor Gaunt and Luke Haskew.

Barber leads the Tigers in a 70.08 stroke average through the team’s 12 rounds, while Doyle is at 70.25 and Haskew at 70.56.

In the Purdue tournament, Doyle posted a 2-under 214 to finish in fourth place and Gaunt was at 1-under 215 to finish in a tie for fifth. Haskew finished in a tie for first in an individual tournament that was also held in Purdue at the same time, posting a 54-hole total of -6 210.

As a team, the Tigers are averaging 281.17 for their 12 rounds this season.

LSU will be in the second wave off the first team on Sunday playing with North Florida and Purdue beginning at 7:50 a.m.