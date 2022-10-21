LSU Gold
Shop
Joe Burrow Alumni Team Jersey
Joe Burrow Alumni Team Jersey $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Athletics

Gallery: TAF President's Cup

+0
Gallery: TAF President's Cup
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
D-D Breaux, Paul Mainieri | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Matt Borman | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
William Tate IV | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Paul Mainieri, D-D Breaux | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
William Tate IV | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
James Williams | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
William Tate IV | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
James Williams, William Tate IV | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
William Tate IV | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
James Williams | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
William Tate IV | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Matt Borman | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Matt Borman | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Matt Borman, Lenny Lemoine, Carson Petree, John Peterson | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Fran Flory, Doug Shaffer | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Drew Livingston | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Russell Brock | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Russell Brock, Drew Livingston | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Drew Livingston, Matthew LaBorde | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Russell Brock | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Matthew LabBorde | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Russell Brock | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Drew Livingston | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Russell Brock | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Russell Brock | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Nick Brossette | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Kevin Faulk | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Kevin Faulk | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Colin Jeter | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Colin Jeter | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Nick Brossette | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Nick Brossette | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Leighann Westfall, D-D Breaux | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Drew Livingston | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Drew Livingston, Russell Brock | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Drew Livingston | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
T-Bob Herbert, Colin Jeter | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Kevin Faulk | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Nick Brossette | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Nick Brossette | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Kris Caldwell, Braydon Stigall, Ryan Tauzin, Jeremy Medler | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Kris Caldwell, Braydon Stigall, Ryan Tauzin, Jeremy Medler | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Matt Borman, Lenny Lemoine, Carson Petree, John Peterson | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Garrett Runion | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Katie Graves, Rene Ragas, Chris Haskew, Brandon Landry | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Katie Graves | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Katie Graves | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
William Tate IV | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
William Tate IV | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
| Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Nick Brossette, T-Bob Herbert, Kevin Faulk, Colin Jeter | Photo by: Andrew Wevers
T-Bob Herbert | Photo by: Andrew Wevers

Related Stories

One State, Two Colors, Three Letters, Forever LSU

One State, Two Colors, Three Letters, Forever LSU

LSU Sixty Airs Sunday at 6 p.m. CT

LSU Sixty Airs Sunday at 6 p.m. CT

LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
October 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

October 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month