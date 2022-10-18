TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Duo Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson win the Doubles Championship on day six of the ITA Southern Regional at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Doubles Final

Latinovic and Watson faced John Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk of Ole Miss. Set one went to LSU 6-3.; however, the Rebels came back in set two to even the match 4-6. The Tigers secured the championship in the ten-point tiebreaker 10-5.

The duo will travel to San Diego, Ca. for the 2022 ITA Fall Championships starting Nov. 2.

Up Next

The Tigers will play in the Cajun Classic in Lafayette, La Oct. 28-30.

