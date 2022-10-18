Former LSU, All-SEC Golfer Michael Drury, Passes Away

BATON ROUGE – A former All-SEC golfer at LSU, Michael Drury, a lifelong resident of the Baton Rouge area, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14 at the age of 72.

Drury lettered for the Tigers from 1970 to 1973. His daughter, Jennifer Abernathy, played for the Tigers in 1996-98.

Drury was a winner of the prestigious LSU National Invitational in 1972 with a score of 278 and was named All-SEC in 1971.

Drury graduated from Lee High School prior to attending LSU. He worked in and around golf his entire career, including serving as regional manager for a Turf, Golf and Utility company until he retired earlier this year.

Drury is survived by his wife, Anne; his children, Jennifer (Abernathy) Senn and husband Corey, Jessica Abernathy, and Michael Drury Jr. and wife Chelsea; his grandsons, Chace, Evan, Leyton, and Ellis; and, his sisters Frances Drury Hamilton and Linda Drury Brackman.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Tee East Baton Rouge Parish at https://firstteeebrp.org/ways-to-give/donate/ in Drury’s name. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd in Baton Rouge from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, October 24th. The visitation will be immediately followed by a celebration of Mike’s life for friends and family.