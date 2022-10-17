TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Duo Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson advance to the Doubles Final on day five of the ITA Southern Regional at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Doubles Semifinals

Latinovic and Watson took the court against Mississippi State’s Nemanja Malesevic and Carles Hernandez. Set one went to the Bulldogs 3-6 before the Tigers went on to even the match 6-4. In the ten-point tiebreaker, LSU secured the victory 10-8.

Singles Quarterfinals

Welsh Hotard faced No. 52 Malesevic of Mississippi State for a three set battle. Malesevic took set one 4-6. Hotard came back to even the match 7-6(7) before ultimately falling in the third set 3-6.

Singles Consolation

Three Tigers played in the consolation singles draw. Julien Penzlin faced John Hallquist Lithen of Ole Miss, falling 4-6, 1-6.

Latinovic opposed UAB’s Roman Postolka. Set one went to Latinovic 6-1 but the Blazer came back in set two 4-6. In the ten-point tiebreaker, Latinovic took the match 10-7.

Ben Koch went against Georgios Nouchakis of UAB. The Tiger won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Up Next

Latinovic and Watson will face the pair Lithen and Simon Junk of Ole Miss for the ITA Southern Regional Doubles Final.

Schedule

Tue, Oct 18 – Singles & Doubles Finals

