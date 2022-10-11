October 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the October 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Bri Anderson: Freshman, Volleyball, Gainesville, Fla. (Biology/Pre-Med)

Nominator – Ericka Lavender, Associate Director: “Bri had a fantastic summer enrolled as a freshman in 6 hours of upper-level courses. She earned a perfect 4.000 – amazing! Bri continues to crush it in the classroom; even through a minor setback, she continues to persevere and keep a smile on her face.”

Sevyn Banks: Graduate Student, Football, Orlando, Fla. (Nonmatriculated)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Since arriving at LSU, Sevyn has been a phenomenal student! He is dedicated to his academics and this is certainly reflected in the grades that he received in the summer and continues to maintain throughout the fall semester. As a nonmatriculation graduate student, Sevyn is truly setting the example and acting as a leader to his peer. Keep up the great work Sevyn!”

Garrett Dellinger: Sophomore, Football, Clarkston, Mich. (Finance)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Garrett is a very hard-working student-athlete who prioritizes his academics while excelling athletically. He strives for academic excellence and has a bright future ahead of him. Great job Garrett!”

Nathan Dibert: Freshman, Football, Hartland, Mich. (Construction Management)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Nathan is such a wonderful student. He arrives early to all of his appointments and continues to put tremendous effort towards his academic pursuits. He is kind to everyone that he interacts with and always strives to be better.”

Olivia Dunne: Junior, Gymnastics, Hillsdale, N.J. (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director: “Olivia has continued to impress me with her hard work and determination in her schoolwork. She has done an amazing job balancing her time commitments and I am so proud of her accomplishments.”

Tyrell Ward: Freshman, Basketball, Hillsdale, N.J. (Undecided)

Nominator – Ericka Lavender, Associate Director: “Tyrell hit the group running as a second summer admit. He had a fantastic summer and did well in SASP, enrolled in 6 hours of coursework. He was a joy to work with and worked very hard. He continues to improve and is never satisfied with average – he wants to succeed and be the best!”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.