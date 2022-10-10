Drew Doyle, Tiger Golfers In Second After Two Rounds At Purdue

BATON ROUGE – Drew Doyle and the LSU men’s golf team both stand in second place heading to Tuesday’s final round of the Purdue Fall Invitational at the Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Doyle posted rounds of even par 72 and 5-under 67 to stand at 5-under 139 after 36 holes of play on Monday. He trails Bryce Lewis of Tennessee who had rounds of 68-66 for a 10-under score of 134. Herman Wibe Sekne of Purdue is tied for second with Doyle at 5-under 139.

With the three top teams being Tennessee, LSU and Purdue, those three will play together in the final round.

After his morning round, Doyle posted a clean card in the afternoon highlighted by four straight birdies on holes 7-10.

As a team, the Tigers shot 1-under par for the 36 holes, posting 5-over 293 in the morning round and the second-best score of the afternoon wave, a 6-under 282 to finish 36 holes at 575. Tennessee is leader at 13-under par (286-277) with their 11-under round in the afternoon. Host Purdue is third at 3-over 579.

In the opening round, the Tigers counted 72s from both Doyle and Cohen Trolio, a 74 from Garrett Barber and Nicholas Arcement and Connor Gaunt both posted 75s.

Besides Doyle’s 68, LSU counted a strong 69 from Connor Gaunt who had four-birdies in the round and 73s from Trolio and Arcement.

Gaunt’s 36-hole total of 144, even par, is good enough for a spot in the top 10 at T8. Trolio is T11 at +1 145.

The final round is set for an 8 a.m. CT shotgun start. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.

Purdue Fall Invitational

Kampen Golf Course – West Lafayette, Indiana

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Tennessee 286-277 – 563 -13; 2 LSU 293-282 – 575 -1; 3 Purdue 287-292 – 579 +3; 4 Little Rock 294-287 – 581 +5; 5 Indiana 296-290 – 586 +10; 6 Memphis 299-288 – 587 +11; 7 Nebraska 295-293 – 588 +12; T8 Iowa 293-297 – 590 +14; T8 Illinois State 292-298 – -590 +14; 10 VCU 296-297 – 593 +17; 11 Central Arkansas 299-302 – 601 +25; 12 Eastern Michigan 304-304 – 608 +32; 13 Ball State 309-300 – 609; 14 Louisiana Tech 309-305 – 614; 15 Maryland 308-307 – 615 +39

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-144)

1 Bryce Lewis, Tennessee 68-66 – 134 -10; T2 Drew Doyle, LSU 72-67 – 139 -5; T2 Herman Wibe Sekne, Purdue, 70-69 – 139 -5; T4 Jansen Smith, Little Rock, 74-67 – 141 -3; T4 Cade Russell, Tennessee, 70-71 – 141 -3

LSU Scores

T2 Drew Doyle 72-67 – 139 -5

T8 Connor Gaunt 75-69 – 144 E

T11 Cohen Trolio 72-73 – 145 +1

T27 Nicholas Arcement 75-73 – 148 +4

T31 Garrett Barber 74-75 – 149 +5