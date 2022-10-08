A Glove-ly Day
The Tigers receive their new gloves from Marucci!
Related Stories
The former Tigers who are scheduled to be on active MLB playoff rosters include second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees, third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, pitcher Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies and catcher Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres.
The 2023 LSU squad will take the field together for the first time on Thursday afternoon as the Tigers begin fall practice in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
