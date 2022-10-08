LSU Gold
Joe Burrow Alumni Team Jersey
A Glove-ly Day

The Tigers receive their new gloves from Marucci!

Five Former Tigers to Participate in 2022 MLB Playoffs

The former Tigers who are scheduled to be on active MLB playoff rosters include second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees, third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, pitcher Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies and catcher Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres.
Johnson, Tigers Ready to Start Fall Practice Thursday

The 2023 LSU squad will take the field together for the first time on Thursday afternoon as the Tigers begin fall practice in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Coaches Committee Meeting Kicks Off 2023 Season

The LSU Coaches Committee is the most devoted college baseball booster club in the nation!