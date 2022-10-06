TULSA, Oakla. – LSU men’s tennis junior Ronnie Hohmann advances to the consolation Round of 16 at the Main Draw of the ITA All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa on Thursday.

Consolation Round of 32

No. 14 Hohmann faced Justin Schlageter of Oklahoma. Hohmann made quick work of set one, winning 6-2. The Sooner came back in set two, evening the match at 3-6 before Hohmann secured the victory in set three 6-2.

Up Next

Hohmann advances to the consolation Round of 16 tomorrow. He will play against No. 100 Jake Finn Bass of Baylor at 10:00 a.m. CT.

