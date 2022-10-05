TULSA, Oakla. – LSU men’s tennis junior Ronnie Hohmann fell on day one of the Main Draw of the ITA All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa on Wednesday.

Round of 64

No. 14 Hohmann went against No. 24 Andre Ilagan of Hawaii in the first round of the Main Draw. The match was a fight to the finish with Ilagan taking the first set 5-7. Hohmann came back to secure set two 6-4, but lost the match in set three 0-6.

Up Next

Hohmann will enter Main Draw consolation play tomorrow. He will face off against Justin Schlageter of Oklahoma at 12:30 p.m. CT.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men's tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @LSUTennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.

