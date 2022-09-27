Hansen Named Assistant Coach In FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Soccer Assistant Coach Tiffany Hansen has been named an assistant coach by the United States Soccer Federation for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

“I am thrilled for Tiffany (Hansen). The pinnacle of any player or coach’s career is representing their country and there is no better place to do that than at a World Cup,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Tiffany to gain insight into the game at the highest level and bring those ideas back to our program, which will only enhance our student athlete experience in the long run.”

The event, set to take place between October 11 – October 30, will feature 16 nations contesting for glory. The United States begins competition in Group A alongside host nations India, Brazil and Morocco. The top two teams of each group (four groups) will advance to the single round knockout stages.

Competition for Hansen and Team USA begins on Tuesday, October 11 against India at Kalinga Stadium. The match is set for 9:30 a.m. CT on Fox Sports 2 (FS2) in Bhubaneswar. Team USA continues the group on October 14 vs. Brazil (6 a.m. CT on FS2) and wraps up first round play against Morocco on October 17 (9:30 a.m. CT on FS2). All of the matches of the tournament will be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus or FS2.

Hansen, who joined the LSU staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in April, is no stranger to the USSF and its youth teams. She has experience coaching at both the U-17 and U-18 levels and has worked as a scout for US Soccer in addition to her time coaching in collegiate soccer. Hansen was most recently an assistant coach for the U-17’s at their gear-up camp in August, where they trained in Spain and faced Germany and Spain’s U-17 teams.