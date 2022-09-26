LSU Men's Golf Enters Match Play T8 After Stroke Play At SEC Event

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team posted an even par round of 280 to finish in a tie for eighth after 54 holes of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The match play format for Tuesday, the event’s final day will match Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the final match of the tournament, the top two teams as Vanderbilt finished at 39-under par 801 and Tennessee was at 35-under, 805. The remainder of the matchups are passed on primarily an East-West format and the Tigers will be matched up against Missouri in the second match of the day off hole No. 1.

LSU finished in a tie for eighth with Ole Miss at 11-under par 829. LSU had rounds of 285-264-280 for the 54-holes over the par 70 layout.

LSU had two counting scores under par for the final round as Garrett Barber and Nicholas Arcement both posted 2-under par rounds of 68. Barber had three birdies in his round and Arcement a birdie and an eagle on the short par 4 15th. The Tigers also counted 2-over rounds from Cohen Trolio and Drew Doyle.

Barber finished in a tie for 17th in the individual competition with a three-day total of 5-under 205 (71-66-68). Arcement was T23 at 3-under 207 after rounds of 73-66-68. Matthew Riedel of Vanderbilt won the individual competition at 13-under par 197, one shot better than three golfers.

LSU and Missouri will go off starting at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.

SEC Match Play Qualifying

Old Overton Club – Vestavia, Alabama

Third Round Team Results – Par 280-840

1 Vanderbilt 263-265-273 – 801 -39; 2 Tennessee 268-269-289 – 805 -35; 3 Auburn267-269-271 – 807 -33; 4 Texas A&M 280-269-270 – 819 -21; 5 Alabama 274-277-269 – 820 -20; 6 Georgia 284-263-274 – 821 -19; 7 Mississippi State 276-274-273 – 823 -17; T8 Ole Miss 282-268-279 – 829 -11; T8 LSU 285-264-280 – 829 -11; 10 Florida 277-274-280 – 831 -9; 11 South Carolina 279-283-273 – 835 -5; 12 Arkansas 286-271-284 – 841 +1; 13 Missouri 281-276-287 – 844 +4; 14 Kentucky 284-284-282 – 850 +10

Individual Top 5 (Par 70-210)

1 Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt, 64-67-66 – 197 -13; T2 Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State 70-64-64 – 198 -12; T2 Jake Hall, Tennessee, 67-65-66 – 198 -12; T2 Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt, 66-64-68 – 198 -12; T5 Nic Cassidy, Georgia, 66-68-65 – 199 -11; T5 Daniel Rodrigues, Texas A&M, 69-64-66 – 199 -11

LSU Scores

T17 Garrett Barber 71-66-68 – 205 -5

T23 Nicholas Arcement 73-66-68 – 207 -3

T36 Cohen Trolio 69-68-72 – 209 -1

T44 Drew Doyle 76-64-72 – 212 +2

T61 Luke Haskew 72-71-74 – 217 +7