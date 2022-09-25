Tigers Conclude Farnsworth Invitational Day Four

PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team secured four singles wins and two doubles wins on day four of the Farnsworth Invitational inside Jadwin Gymnasium on Sunday.

Doubles

Four Tiger duos saw the court in the doubles against Old Dominion. Nick Watson and Ben Koch teamed up against Nicola Vidal and Oliver Tobisch. The Tiger duo secured an 8-2 victory.

Stefan Latinovic and Welsh Hotard paired up for the first time against Yanis Moundir and Cosme Rolland De Ravel. The Monarch pair defeated the Tigers 8-1.

Duo George Stoupe and Ronnie Hohmann faced Jakob Cadonau and Codie Van Schalkwyk. Stoupe and Hohmann fought hard for an 8-7 victory.

Julien Penzlin and Chen Dong went against Younes Lalami and Brandon Perez in doubles play. The pairs were tied 5-5 when the Tiger duo had to retire from the competition.

Singles

Eight Tigers were in action in singles play. No. 14 Hohmann won the match against Lalami 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets.

Hotard competed against Cadonau in singles play. Set one was a close fight, but Hotard managed to get a 7-6 win before going on to secure the match 6-2 in set two.

One the next court over, Latinovic faced Perez, winning the first set 7-5. In set two, Latinovic took the match with a 6-2 win.

Penzlin took on Van Schalkwyk in singles play. The Tiger won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Stoupe faced off against Vidal on the court. Set one was a close fight but Vidal took the set 7-6. Stoupe came back in set two for a quick 0-6 win before falling to the Monarch 6-4 in set three.

Watson went against Rolland De Ravel in singles play. The Tiger fell 6-1, 6-3 to lose the match.

Benjamin Ambrosio faced Moundir on the court. Set one went to Moundir 6-3. The Monarch went on to win the match 6-2 in set two.

Will Cubitt took on Tobisch in singles play, falling 6-3, 6-3 to lose the match.

Up Next

The Tigers will compete in the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma starting October 1st.

