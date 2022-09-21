Former LSU Star Sam Burns Tees Off Thursday For USA in President's Cup

BATON ROUGE – For the first time in three years, The President’s Cup will take place beginning on Thursday afternoon and former LSU star and multiple PGA winner Sam Burns of Shreveport will make his debut in the fourth match of the opening day of play.

The event matches the top stars of the tour from both a United States and an International team (outside of Europe) in a four-day, 30-match event that runs through Sunday. The event is being played at a very familiar site for those that follow the PGA Tour, the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thursday’s five matches will feature what is known as foursomes, which is simply alternate shot, where competitors on the same team play the same ball and lowest score wins the hole.

Burns, ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Rankings, will go out with world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler in the fourth match of the day at 12:41 p.m. CT against SI Woo Kim and Cam Davis of the International squad.

The Americans rallied in the last President’s Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australian, to win 16-14, after being down 10-8 entering the Sunday singles. USA leads the series, 11-1-1.

The 26-year-old Burns had three tour wins in the 2021-22 PGA wraparound season (Sanderson Farms, Valspar and Charles Schwab championships) and has four career titles. He won over $7 million this past year on the tour. This will be his second time representing the USA in a team event, his first as a professional, as he participated in the 2017 Arnold Palmer Cup for amateurs.

Burns played two seasons at LSU before turning pro following his sophomore season of 2017 after a season in which he set LSU’s single-season scoring record with a 70.05 stroke average. He was named the NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year that season, SEC Player of the Year and a two-time All-American. He finished with four collegiate titles.

The President’s Cup will be covered by The Golf Channel on NBC Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m. CT and 10:30 a.m. on Friday. NBC will have the weekend coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Dan Hicks in his usual spot will lead the coverage team with Paul Azinger and Justin Leonard serving as analysts. Gary Koch and Steve Sands will also have tower play-by-play duties. All Action will also stream on Peacock.