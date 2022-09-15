Hill and Ward To Represent LSU on SEC Basketball Leadership Committee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Justice Hill of LSU Men’s Basketball and Emily Ward of LSU Women’s Basketball will be in Birmingham at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday to take part in the conference’s Basketball Leadership Council annual meeting

Hill is entering his first season as a Tiger after making the leap from Murray State with first-year LSU head coach Matt McMahon. Ward is in her final season with the women’s basketball program where she has been a walk-on the past three seasons.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each February.

The student-athletes who serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:

Men’s Basketball

Adam Cottrell, Alabama

Cade Arbogast, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Kowacie Reeves, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Brennan Canada, Kentucky

Justice Hill, LSU

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Isaac Stansbury, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Chico Carter Jr., South Carolina

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

Women’s Basketball

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Aislynn Hayes, Mississippi State

Haley Troup, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina*

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jada Malone, Texas A&M

Yaubryon Chambers, Vanderbilt

*Olivia Thompson will attend the meeting in place of Laeticia Amihere.