Hill and Ward To Represent LSU on SEC Basketball Leadership Committee
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Justice Hill of LSU Men’s Basketball and Emily Ward of LSU Women’s Basketball will be in Birmingham at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday to take part in the conference’s Basketball Leadership Council annual meeting
Hill is entering his first season as a Tiger after making the leap from Murray State with first-year LSU head coach Matt McMahon. Ward is in her final season with the women’s basketball program where she has been a walk-on the past three seasons.
The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.
The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each February.
The student-athletes who serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:
Men’s Basketball
Adam Cottrell, Alabama
Cade Arbogast, Arkansas
Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn
Kowacie Reeves, Florida
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia
Brennan Canada, Kentucky
Justice Hill, LSU
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Isaac Stansbury, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Chico Carter Jr., South Carolina
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M
Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt
Women’s Basketball
Megan Abrams, Alabama
Rylee Langerman, Arkansas
Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn
Zippy Broughton, Florida
Diamond Battles, Georgia
Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky
Emily Ward, LSU
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Aislynn Hayes, Mississippi State
Haley Troup, Missouri
Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina*
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jada Malone, Texas A&M
Yaubryon Chambers, Vanderbilt
*Olivia Thompson will attend the meeting in place of Laeticia Amihere.