September 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the September 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Jordan Allen: Freshman, Football, Lafayette, La (Managements)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Jordan has done an excellent job adjusting to life at LSU. He absolutely crushed it during the summer semester and that momentum is transitioning into the Fall Semester. He takes learning seriously and strives to be great.”

Noah Cumby: Graduate Student, Swimming and Diving, St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada (MBA Program)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “As a graduate transfer student, Noah had an outstanding first semester in Summer 2022 while working towards a master’s degree in Business Administration. We are excited to have him on the roster as he excels in both the classroom and in athletic competition.”

Derek Fountain: Junior, Men’s Basketball, Holly Springs, Mississippi (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Nominator – Farren Milton, Assistant Learning Specialist: “Derek excelled in MATH 1029 despite his fear of Math – thanks to the patience of Farren and the hard work of Brad and Wade. Derek does very well at maximizing his academic strengths. He has been doing great utilizing study hall to get his work done!”

Gabriel Leonards: Sophomore, Football, Crowley, Louisiana (Biological Sciences)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Gabe is an exemplary student-athlete who is always striving to be the best that he can be inside and outside of the classroom setting. Since arriving at LSU, he has received phenomenal grades in what can be a challenging major, which speaks to the time and effort that he puts into his academics. Gabe often uses the ACSA library during the day to complete work and collaborates with student-athletes outside of his team to build his network.”

Maddie Waak: Freshman, Volleyball, Brookshire, Texas (Political Science)

Nominator – Lauren Barker, Learning Specialist: “Maddie hit the ground running as a second summer admit. She met with Lauren and was open to the process. I am super excited about her summer achievement and the classes she passed especially being out of school for a whole year before enrolling at LSU. Maddie’s dedication and motivation are traits that will help her to be successful on the court and in the classroom!”

Hannah Womer: Graduate Student, Swimming and Diving, San Jose, California (MBA Program)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “As a graduate transfer student, Hannah had an outstanding first semester in Summer 2022 while working towards a master’s degree in Business Administration. We are excited to have her on the roster as she excels in both the classroom and in athletic competition.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.