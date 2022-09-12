Albertsons Announced as Official Grocery Partner of LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE — LSU Sports Properties, LSU Athletics, and Albertsons Grocery Store announced today the popular grocery store chain will be the exclusive and Official Grocery Partner of LSU Athletics beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

“We are so thrilled to be the official grocery sponsor for LSU,” said Wes Jackson, Albertsons Southern Division President. “At Albertsons, what’s important to our customers is important to us, and we know that LSU is an icon our local customers are proud of. Whether you need to stock up for your game day tailgate, cheer on the team from your living room, or purchase the newest spirit wear from our in-store pro-shop, our store teams are here to help. We are excited about this partnership and proud to say: Geaux Tigers!”

As part of the partnership agreement, Albertsons will be the newest Team LSU Partner supporting LSU Athletics, receiving premium signage in all LSU Athletics venues in addition to radio, television, Internet and print advertising. Albertsons will also receive game sponsorship benefits, tickets, and hospitality access for sporting events.

As a partner who is both nationally great and locally strong, Albertsons operates throughout North America, with seven stores in Baton Rouge and 16 stores in Louisiana. For all LSU Football games, Albertsons customers in Central and Southern Louisiana who wear their LSU jersey in-store on game day will receive 10% off their entire purchase.

“We are thrilled to welcome Albertsons to our family of foundational Team LSU partners and excited for the opportunity to leverage our relationships across the multiple grocery channels that Albertsons offers,” said Lance Burgos, General Manager of LSU Sports Properties. “Albertsons’ commitment to quality, convenience and service makes them an ideal partner for LSU Athletics. The partnership will provide LSU Athletics brand extension not only across South Louisiana but also into the Texas market, expanding opportunities to our stable of food and beverage partners throughout the Albertsons portfolio of grocery brands.”

The first game of the 2022 LSU Football home schedule was held Saturday, Sept. 10, against the Southern Jaguars.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and United Supermarkets. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly’s insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com