Tigers Sweep Iowa State, Day One of Tiger Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball (3-2) swept Iowa State (1-4) 25-18, 25-18, 25-13 Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).

With the win, LSU sweeps day one of the Tiger Challenge.

LSU posted a .170 hitting percentage with 35 kills, 34 assists, and a season-high 10 aces. On defense, LSU recorded seven blocks while holding the Cyclones to a .046 hitting percentage, a season-low for an LSU opponent.

“I thought we came out and played well,” said head coach Tonya Johnson. “We stuck to the game plan from beginning to end. One thing I talked about today was not running away from the pressure but running to the pressure and I think they responded to that. Iowa State is a great team who is consistently in the NCAA Tournament. They are very physical, but we stayed true to us and battled. The biggest key in this match was our 10 aces. We served tough and got them out of system, and that is what needs to happen when you play big physical teams like that.”

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led the way offensively for the Tigers with 10 kills and three aces. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi finished with seven kills and a math-high four blocks. Outside hitter Hannah Jacons also matched Anwusi’s seven kills and had two blocks. Middle blocker Alia Williams posted five kills on seven attempts (.571 hitting percentage) and outside hitter Paige Flickinger found the floor five times and dug 10 balls to go along with two aces. Setter Josie Vondran led LSU with 20 assists and chipped in three blocks and setter Maddie Waak 11 assists while matching Dotson’s three aces. Libero Ella Larking turned in a match-high 19 digs in the win.

Set 1

LSU grabbed an early 11-5 lead behind a 5-1 run that forced Iowa State to call its first timeout of the match.

ISU scored three unanswered points out of the timeout, but LSU responded with its own 3-0 run to bring the lead back to six, 15-8 and the Cyclones burned their final timeout.

The Tigers increased their lead to seven, 17-10, but the Cyclones cut into the deficit, making the score 18-14 before LSU called for time. The home team’s lead continued to dwindle as ISU’s momentum increased and the Tigers used their last timeout as they clung to a 19-17 edge.

Out of the timeout, LSU scored the next four points and closed with a 5-1 run to win the opening set, 25-18.

Anwusi led the Tigers with five kills, while Dotson and Flickinger each registered three kills in the set.

Set 2

LSU trailed early, but an enormous 20-7 run lifted the home team to a 25-18 victory and 2-0 match lead.

Iowa State jumped out to an 8-4 lead to open the second stanza, but LSU flipped the script and took a 10-9 lead behind six unanswered points.

The Tigers expanded their run and had a 19-13 advantage when Iowa State called a timeout. LSU did not relent and rolled to another 25-18 set win.

Despite hitting .103, LSU outhit Iowa State who recorded a .059 hitting percentage. Dotson led the team with five kills in the frame.

Set 3

The Tigers’ defense turned in two blocks and Dotson logged a pair of aces to help give LSU an 11-4 lead, forcing an Iowa State timeout.

LSU continued to run away with the set and led 20-9 when Iowa State used its final timeout. The Cyclones attempted a final late push, but the Tigers took the set 25-13.

The Tigers were led by Jacobs and Williams with three kills each in the set. LSU held Iowa State to a .000 hitting percentage in set three to secure the win.

Up Next

LSU will end the weekend with a 3 p.m. match against No. 21 Penn State Saturday. The match will be streamed on SECN+.

