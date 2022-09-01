LSU Golfer Ingrid Lindblad On Preseason ANNIKA Award List

BATON ROUGE – It is no surprise that LSU senior golfer Ingrid Lindblad is on the preseason watch list for The ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel announced on Thursday by The Hawkins Foundation.

The list was announced by media partners Golfweek and The Golf Channel.

Lindblad is back at LSU for her senior season after helping Sweden to the Gold Medal and the Espirito Santo Trophy in the World Amateur Team Championship in Paris.

The native of Sweden has been runner-up for the award in both 2020 and 2022 and last season won five individual titles, including winning the Southeastern Conference individual title with a score of 10-under par. She finished T3 in the NCAA Championships and helped the Tigers to their first team SEC title in 30 years. She posted a stroke average of 70.38 this past season with a 79-round three-year stroke average of 70.46

In all, she has nine individual titles in her three seasons, the most ever by an LSU women’s golfer and the most by any LSU golfer, male or female, in the last four years.

Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List

(listed alphabetically):

Amari Avery, Southern California

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Charlotte Heath, Florida State

Rachel Heck, Stanford

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Cynthia Lu, Oregon

Caley McGinty, Ohio State

Carolina Melgrati, Arizona

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Benedetta Moresco, Alabama

Anna Morgan, Furman

Alessia Nobilio, UCLA

Bohyun Park, Texas

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Meghan Schofill, Auburn

Brooke Seay, Stanford

Erica Shepherd, Duke

Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss

Amelia Williamson, Florida State

Rose Zhang, Stanford

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer at the end of the season and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Rose Zhang (Stanford) became the 8th ANNIKA Award winner in 2022, and the second consecutive winner from Stanford.