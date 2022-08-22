LSU Gold
Baseball

Watch: Jay Johnson Press Conference

Related Stories

Johnson Unveils Tigers' Fall Baseball Roster

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Monday released the Tigers’ fall semester roster that includes the 21 members of the 2022 recruiting class that have joined the program.
Parker Bugg Receives MLB Call-Up to Miami Marlins

Bugg, the 83rd Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball, was the 27th-round selection of the Marlins in the 2016 MLB Draft.
“Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story" Now on Sale

The story of how Skip Bertman built the LSU baseball program from scratch to a dynasty with five national championships from 1991-2000 has arrived.