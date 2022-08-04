August 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the August 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Kendal Coleman: Sophomore, Men’s Basketball, Shreveport, La. (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Lauren Barker, Learning Specialist: “Since transferring to LSU in May, Kendal has demonstrated an increase in his confidence, academically. His performance and grades have reflected this growth, as well as all his hard work. He consistently works ahead in his classes, is actively engaged in all study hall sessions, and has stood out as a dedicated student-athlete. We can’t wait to see all he does here at LSU.”

Jayden Daniels: Graduate Student, Football, San Bernardino, Calif. (Master of Arts in the Liberal Arts)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Jayden arrived at LSU mid-semester in the spring as a graduate student. Having to take three graduate classes in seven weeks, he worked extremely hard and was very successful. We are very proud of what Jayden has accomplished so far at LSU. He is an invaluable asset to our student-athlete population.”

Allee Morris: Senior, Volleyball, Covington, La. (Management)

Nominator – Lauren Barker, Learning Specialist: “Allee’s willingness to advocate for herself has led to her becoming quite the leader and a model student-athlete. Her dedication to academics and excellent communication skills have resulted in continued success in the classroom. We look forward to watching her excel on and off the court.”

Nick Toepfer: Freshman, Swimming and Diving, Braintree, Mass. (Finance)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Nick has had a very strong performance in his first year and capped it off with a great job academically during the summer. We are very excited to watch him progress into his sophomore year.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.