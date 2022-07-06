LSU Gold
Lindblad, Svensson Named On WGCA All-Scholar Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior-to-be Ingrid Lindblad and soon to be sophomore Elsa Svensson were named this week to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team for the 2021-22 school year.

The WGCA scholar team has some of the most stringent requirement in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

Lindblad add the scholar team to a season in which she was named the SEC POY was the SEC individual champion, T3 in the NCAA championships, T2 in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and a consensus first-team All-America.

Svensson, like Lindblad, a member of the SEC Championship team, added the scholar team to her selection as a member of the SEC All-Freshman team.

