July 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the July 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Micah Baskerville: Senior, Football, Shreveport, La. (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Micah has worked incredibly hard this semester and finished the 1st half of the summer (Summer B) with a 4.0. Micah has improved his work ethic and has shown lots of improvement in his time management. He has also put forth a strong effort to succeed in the classroom and has actively participated in all of his tutoring appointments. Micah has also improved his communication this Summer.”

Anastasiya Komar: Sophomore, Women’s Tennis, Minsk, Belarus (General Business)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Since arriving at LSU in Spring 2022, Anastasiya has done a wonderful job balancing the schedule of being a student-athlete. She has excelled academically and brings a great attitude and work ethic. We look forward to her continued success both in the classroom and on the court.”

Slade Roy: Sophomore, Football, Charlotte, N.C. (Entrepreneurship)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Slade truly exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete. He is a hard working and independent student who puts his academic success at the forefront of all that he does. Not only does he have a near perfect GPA, but he just received A+’s in both of his Summer B courses. Slade takes the time to ask important questions that make him a better learner and is actively engaged in advising sessions. We are very proud of the academic path that Slade is on and are excited to continue to watch him excel in the classroom.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.