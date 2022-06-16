LSU To Host Texas Tech In SEC/Big 12 Basketball Challenge

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team will host Texas Tech at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Jan. 28, 2023 in the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge as announced by the respective league offices Thursday.

The times and networks for the 10 games on that date will be announced at a later date.

All 10 of the Big 12’s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 member institutions will participate in this year’s event. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participated in the 2022 Challenge will be a part of the 2023 event.

The SEC won the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge by winning six of the 10 games on January 29, 2022. It is the second year in a row the SEC won the Challenge. The SEC has lost the Challenge just one time in the last six years.

This will be the eighth year that a bye in the league schedule for participating teams was created to accommodate the single-day format. The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December but the last eight events have been consolidated to one single day in January. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

LSU lost on the road last year at TCU in the challenge.

The Tigers and Texas Tech will be meeting for the ninth time, including a couple in the Challenge years. Texas Tech leads, 5-3, with a 76-71 win in the Challenge in the last meeting here in Jan. 2021. The teams have split four games in the last decade with LSU winning a home-and-home in 2013 and 2014 with Texas Tech winning in Lubbock in 2017 and in Baton Rouge in 2021.

The other games in the Challenge in 2023 are:

Texas Tech at LSU

Arkansas at Baylor

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas at Tennessee

TCU at Mississippi State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Auburn at West Virginia

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Florida at Kansas State

Iowa State at Missouri