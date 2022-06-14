Gallery: Track & Field NCAA Championship Finals

Mobile Menu Button
Sports
Baseball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Men's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Women's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Beach Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Football
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Gymnastics
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Softball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Volleyball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tickets
Purchase Tickets
Single Game
Season
Group
Baseball
Basketball - Men's
Basketball - Women's
Football
Gymnastics
Softball
Volleyball
Manage
Single Game
Season
Group
My Account
Renew Tickets
Student Tickets
Seating Charts
StubHub
Ticket Forwarding
Account Transfer
Promo Code
Information
Single Game
Season
Group
Ticket Central
Group Tickets
Mobile Tickets
Premium Seating
Priority Point System
Request Ticket Info
Fans
GENERAL
Autograph Requests
Appearance Requests
Booster Clubs
Calendar
Camps & Clinics
Mike's Kids Club
Mobile Apps
Posters
Social Media
Tours
WATCH & LISTEN
Listen Live
Watch On-Demand
Podcasts
Coaches Shows
Radio Network & Affiliates
SEC Network
TV Network & Affiliates
GameDay
Information
GameDay Central
Directions
Parking & Traffic
Seating Charts
Tailgating & Policies
Geaux Safe Bag Policy
Tiger One Village
Game Programs
Facilities
Facilities Home
Tiger Stadium
Maravich Center
Alex Box Stadium
Tiger Park
LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium
Bernie Moore Stadium
Maddox Field House
LSU Soccer Stadium
LSU Tennis Complex
LSU Natatorium
The University Club
Team Facilities
Bilyeu LSU Golf Practice Facility
Gymnastics Training Center
Marucci Baseball Performance Center
Mike Moore Softball Performance Center
About
Departments
Academic Center
Athletic Training
Athletics Council
Compliance
Event Management
Faculty Representative
LSU Sports Properties
LSUshop.net
LSU SportShop
National L Club
Performance Nutrition
Spirit Squads
Staff Directory
Tiger Athletic Foundation
History
Colors & Songs of LSU
Hall of Fame
Mike VII (Live Tiger)
NCAA Championships
SEC Championships
Olympians
Initiatives & More
Brand Guidelines
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Healthy Tiger
NILSU
Tiger Life
LSU.edu
LSU.com (Licensing)
LSU Alumni Association
GIVE
Tiger Athletic Foundation
Donate
Sign In
Become a Member
The Oaks
TAF Homepage
Give to a Fund
Team TAF Annual Fund
Athletic Director's Excellence Fund
Booster Clubs and Excellence Funds
LSU Gold
Shop
Top Sellers
New Arrivals
Men
Women
Hats
Jerseys
Shoes
T-Shirts
Gameday & Tailgate
Clearance
Men's Nike Essential Wordmark T-Shirt
$29.99
Shop Now
Open Search
Search
Search
Open Profile Menu
Tickets Account
Team Store Account
Email Newsletter
Contact Us
Mobile Icon Link
Mobile Icon Link
Mobile Icon Link
Track & Field
Roster
Schedule
Home Meet Info
Top Marks
Excellence Fund
More
News
Coaches
Home Meet Info
Facilities
Geaux Free
Live Results
Photo Galleries
Record Book
Recruiting Questionnaire
SEC Track & Field
Social Media
XC Roster
XC Schedule
Alumni Only
June 14, 2022 - 07:33 PM
Gallery: Track & Field NCAA Championship Finals
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Related Stories
LSU Women Finish Tied For Fourth at NCAAs, Armstrong Claims National Title In 100 Meter Hurdles
June 11, 2022
LSU Women Finish Tied For Fourth at NCAAs, Armstrong Claims National Title In 100 Meter Hurdles
Men’s Track & Field Finishes Sixth At NCAA Championships; Burrell Wins 400 Meter Hurdle National Title
June 10, 2022
Men’s Track & Field Finishes Sixth At NCAA Championships; Burrell Wins 400 Meter Hurdle National Title
June 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
June 10, 2022
June 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
Skip To Main Content