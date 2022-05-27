Men’s Track & Field Racks Up Seven More Entries For NCAA Outdoor Championships

Bloomington, Ind. – The No. 5 LSU men’s track and field team added seven entries to their profile for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday at the Robert C. Haugh Complex as men’s competition at the NCAA East Preliminaries concluded Friday night. This will give LSU a total of 11 scoring opps at the national meet.

The most stout performance of the day came from Sean Dixon-Bodie and Apalos Edwards in the triple jump. The duo, who finished 1-2 at the SEC Championships, did the same on Friday at the east regional meet in a field of 48 athletes. Dixon-Bodie collected an opening round jump of 54’ 6.75” (16.63 meters) and called it a night after that. That mark wound up being the farthest of the meet. It’s also a lifetime best for Dixon-Bodie and it moves him up to a tie for the No. 4 spot in LSU history in the event. Edwards notched a mark of 53’ 1.75” (16.20 meters) for the runner up spot.

Both of LSU’s hurdlers advanced to the national meet as well. Eric Edwards Jr. cruised to a time of 13.41 to win his quarterfinal heat and advance to the national meet in two weeks. Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell, the 2021 NCAA champion in the 400 meter hurdles, keeps gaining momentum and clocked a 50.37 to win his quarterfinal heat in order to secure a spot at the NCAA Championships.

In the short sprints, it was Da’Marcus Fleming (100 meters) and Dorian Camel (200 meters) who locked up bids to represent LSU in two weeks. Fleming ran a time of 10.12, while Camel ran a wind-aided 20.53 to finish inside the top 12 of their events.

The final event where LSU earned qualification for the NCAA meet was the 4×400 meter relay to close things out. The foursome of Camel, Burrell, Aaron Smith, and Ashton Hicks ran a 3:03.02 to finish third out of 24 relay teams and advance to the NCAA Championships.

The fourth and final day of the NCAA Prelims will take place on Saturday. The LSU women will have 19 chances to earn spots in Eugene, Oregon, at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. It will take a top 12 finish in any event to confirm a spot at the national meet. A full schedule of who is doing what is viewable via the competition guide link above.

