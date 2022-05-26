Shook Joins Volleyball Staff as Volunteer Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball adds Ashley Shook as a volunteer assistant coach announced by head coach Tonya Johnson.

Shook will complete the Tigers’ staff after a two-year stint of playing beach volleyball at Washington. Prior to joining the Huskies, Shook was a four-year letter for indoor volleyball at the University of Texas from 2017-2020 as a setter.

“I am excited to add Ashley to our staff,” said coach Johnson. “I had the pleasure of coaching Ashley at Texas and I have always known that she has had a desire to coach. I think that she will make a tremendous impact on our program and our players.”

Shook helped Texas win four Big 12 Championship titles and reached the NCAA Tournament each season, including an appearance in the NCAA National Championship match in 2020. Shook totaled 1,941 assists (8.19 per set), 390 digs, 120 kills, 102.5 total blocks and 18 aces in 182 games played during her tenure with the Longhorns.

Shook led the Longhorns in assists as a freshman in 2017, tallying 1,149 helpers (10.84 per set) to go along with 58 blocks. Her sophomore season, Shook paced the Longhorns again with 742 assists (9.16 per set) and had 10 aces.

