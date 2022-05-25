Track & Field Advances Four To NCAA Championships

Bloomington, Ind. – Jake Norris, Tzuriel Pedigo, Eli Gaughan and John Meyer all secured their spots at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships with top-12 finishes in their respective events on day one of the NCAA East Preliminaries at the Robert C. Haugh Complex on Wednesday.

Meet Schedule | Live Results | Live Stream | Competition Guide

Norris was the first Tiger to officially punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships as he launched a mark of 223’ 6” (68.13 meters) to finish ninth in the event. He will be making his third trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

In the javelin, Pedigo and Gaughan both advanced including some late round dramatics from Gaughan. The 2021 NCAA champion, Pedigo finished second in the event with a mark of 253’ 2” (77.16 meters) while Gaughan launched a lifetime best of 230’ 6” (70.27 meters) on his third and final attempt of the day. The throw moved Gaughan from outside the top 12 into the No. 9 slot to earn his first ever bid to the national meet. The mark by Gaughan moved him from the No. 10 spot on the all-time LSU list to the No. 8 spot.

John Meyer capped off a perfect day for the throws crew as he took third place in the shot put with a heave of 65’ 9.50” (20.05 meters). This will be his first trip to the NCAA outdoor meet for LSU.

On the track, hurdlers Eric Edwards Jr. and Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell both won their heats to advance out of the first round and into the quarterfinals; both will run again on Friday. Edwards Jr. won with a time of 13.52, and Burrell clocked a 50.27 for his heat win.

Da’Marcus Fleming (10.10) and Godson Oghenebrume (10.17) both advanced out of the first round of the 100 meters with solid races. They’ll be looking to lock up a bid to Eugene on Friday in the event. Dorian Camel won his heat in the 200 meters with a time of 20.52 to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals as well.

Other Results

Ji’eem Bullock | Long Jump | 15th | 24’ 5” (7.44m)

Dorian Camel | 100 Meters | 36th | 10.46

Da’Marcus Fleming | 200 Meters | 40th | 21.31

Up Next

The LSU women will have their first day of action on Thursday. A full competition guide can be viewed above. One note of change due impending weather is that all track events will be moved up four hours from their original start time on Thursday. The women’s pole vault will be contested at 1:30 p.m., the javelin and long jump will be contested at 2 p.m., and the shot put will start at 5:45 p.m.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Directly support LSU Track & Field student-athletes by donating to the Track & Field Excellence Fund!