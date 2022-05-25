Champaign, Ill.— LSU men’s tennis sophomore Ronald Hohmann fell in the round of sixteen of the NCAA Singles Tournament, 4-6, 3-6, on Wednesday morning at theKhan Outdoor Tennis Complex and will return to LSU as an ITA All-American.

No. 29 Hohmann took on Florida’s No. 28 Sam Riffice. The matchup was a back and forth fight to the finish, but Hohmann fell short of victory.

Hohmann made quick work of taking the lead at 1-0 in the first set. Riffice worked just as quickly to tie the set up at 1-1 before taking the lead at 1-3. Hohmann shortened the gap to 2-3 before Riffice extended his lead to 2-4. In a true test of the back and forth of the set, Hohmann brought the score back to 3-4. Riffice once again lengthened his lead to 3-5. Hohmann brought it back to a one point set at 4-5 but that was all for Hohmann as Riffice won the set at 4-6.

In the second set, Riffice took the lead at 0-1. Continuing the close match, Hohmann tied the set at 1-1 before taking the lead to 3-1. However, that was all for Hohman as Riffice worked to close the lead and tie the set at 3-3 before securing the lead at 3-5. Riffice took the set at 3-6 and won the match (4-6, 3-6).

Hohmann’s stellar second season comes to an end with a 14-12 overall record. He is a second year member of the All-SEC team. Hohmann marks LSU’s first All-American since Boris Arias and Jordan Daigle achieved that status in 2016 in doubles. It was LSU’s first singles All-American since Neal Skupski in 2012. Hohmann is concluding his second consecutive NCAA Singles Tournament appearance.

