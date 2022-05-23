Lindblad Finishes T3 In NCAA Championships; Tigers Finish 11th

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad recorded her second 2-under 70 of the tournament and finished tied for third in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club here Monday.

For the LSU Tiger team, they finished five shots from advancing to the final eight match play competition, finishing in 11th place at 35-over 1,187. The cut for the match play round was Georgia at +30.

Lindblad, who had a near hole-in-one lip out at the par 3 13th hole and stop two inches from the hole, had three-birdies on the day and several putts that stopped near the edge during the round. She finished 72 holes at 1-under par 287, tied for the third lowest 72-hole total in LSU’s 40-plus year women’s golf history.

It is the first time in 10 years that a player has finished T3 or better in the NCAAs as Tessa Teachman finished T3 in the 2012 NCAA Championships and it is the fifth time that an LSU women’s player has finished in the top 3 in the national championships.

Teachman (2012), Katy Harris (2001) and Kristi Coats (1991) all previously finished T3 in the NCAA individual competition and Austin Ernst won the title as an LSU freshman in 2011.

“I think we had a great week here,” she said afterwards. “We obviously wanted to finish a few shots better, but the margins are so small. All week, I basically haven’t gotten a single putt to drop. The margins are so small and close.”

For all the players it was a decision to make of staying patient or being aggressive. “You have to find something in between,” the junior from Sweden said. “You have to be aggressive, but you also can’t force yourself and make a big number. You just have to learn that.”

Lindblad, who has all but confirmed she plans to come back for her senior season, now turns her attention to the United States Women’s Open, June 2-5. She then will head back home to Sweden where she will play a Ladies European Tour event near her hometown of Halmstad.

Lindblad played the par three in a co-tournament best average of 2.81 for 72 holes and played the par 4s in 4.05. She finished with the most pars of any player in the field with 55 to go with eight birdies and one eagle.

Rose Zhang of Stanford won the individual title with a 6-under 282, three shots better than Natasha Andrea Oon of San Jose State at 3-under 285. Jennie Park of Texas A&M tied with Lindblad for third at 287. Lindblad posted rounds of 74-70-73-70.

Carla Tejedo also shot under par on the final day, posting a 1-under par 71 to finish at 6-over 294. She just missed a second consecutive top 20 finish, finishing in a tie for 21st (76-72-75-71).

LSU played the final round without junior Latanna Stone who was under the weather. LSU counted a 77 from Elsa Svensson and an 81 from Jess Bailey. Svensson moved up 20 places in the final individual standings to T69.

The eight match play qualifiers were Stanford at +9, Oregon +12, Texas A&M +14, UCLA +15, Auburn +23, Florida State +27, San Jose State +29 and Georgia +30.

LSU posted a final round of 11-over 299 to finish five shots our a qualifying, a combined six strokes total over the two NCAA appearances.

“At the end of the day there are only going to be eight teams that are happy and at the end of this there is only going to be one team happy,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion, whose team made its second straight appearance in his four years and the first back-to-back appearances since 2011 and 2012. “I’m proud of the year we had, three wins, SEC championships. To make it here and to be around the cut two years in a row is a good thing.

“(Director of LSU Golf Chuck Winstead) and I always talk we don’t a want a good team, we want a good program,” Coach Runion said. “To be a good program you got to be around it year-after-year. We are doing that. The difference is last year we felt we played really well to be where they were. This year we know we are better than what we showed. All-in-all, it was a great year and we can use it as motivation for next year.”

This was LSU’s 15th NCAA Championships appearance in a year in which LSU won the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, the Clemson Invitational and won its first SEC Championship in 30 years. LSU finished T2 in the Stanford Regional to advance to its second straight championship.

NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Scottsdale, Arizona — Grayhawk Golf Club

Final Team Qualifying (Top 8 to Match Play)

Par 288-1152

1. Stanford 289-292-283-297 — 1161 +9

2. Oregon 297-288-288-291 — 1164 +12

3. Texas A&M 292-297-288-289 — 1166 +14

4. UCLA 295-291-292-291 — 1169 +17

5. Auburn 296-290-299-290 — 1175 +23

6. Florida State 296-295-296-292 — 1179 +27

7. San Jose State 307-296-285-293 — 118 +29

8. Georgia 303-291-298-290 — 1182 +30

9. Arizona State 302-290-302-290 — 1184 +32

10. Southern Cal 298-294-300-293 — 1185 +33

11. LSU 296-291-301-299 — 1187 +35

12. Purdue 301-29-293-296 — 1189 +37

13. Texas 305-295-301-289 — 1190 +38

14. South Carolina 306-300-297-288 — 1191 +39

15. Virginia 304-299-298-300 — 1201 +49

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-288)

1. Rose Zhang, Stanford 68-70-69-75 — 282 -6

2. Natasha Andrea Oon, San Jose State 77-68-70-70 — 285 -3

T3 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU 74-70-73-70 — 287 -1

T3 Jennie Park, Texas A&M 73-72-72-70 — 287 -1

5. Tze-Han Lin, Oregon 72-71-71-74 — 288 E

LSU Individual Totals

Par 72-288

T3 Ingrid Lindblad 74-70-73-70 – 287 -1

T21 Carla Tejedo 76-72-75-71 – 294 +6

T69 Elsa Svensson 80-74-76-77 – 307 +19

76 Alden Wallace 73-78-78-82 – 311 +23

Xx Latanna Stone 73-75-77-xx

Xx Jess Bailey xx-xx-xx-81