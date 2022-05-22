Tigers T7 After 3 Rounds of NCAA Golf; Final Qualifying Round Monday

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – The LSU women’s golf team easily advanced through the first cut Sunday after three rounds of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course.

For many in the morning wave (top 12 teams after 36 holes), the day was not to their liking. But LSU was able to remain in the top eight after 54 holes and stands in a tie for seventh entering Monday’s final round of stroke play qualifying that will also determine the individual national champion.

The Tigers posted a 13-over par round of 301, but their first two rounds of 296 and 291 helped keep them in the upper half of the leaderboard for Monday’s round.

The top 15 teams after Sunday’s round advanced to the fourth round which will be televised live on the Golf Channel. Coverage will begin with College Central at 3 p.m. CT with live coverage from Grayhawk from 4-8 p.m. CT. Bob Papa, Paige McKenzie and Steve Burkowski will be in the tower with Karen Stupples, Emilia Migliaccio and Jim Gallagher, Jr. serving as on-course reporters.

No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Oregon have started to separate from the field with the Cardinal at even par 864, nine shots ahead of Oregon at 873. There is another grouping at third and fourth with Texas A&M at 13-over 877 and UCLA 14-over 878.

Auburn is fifth at 21-over 885, followed by Florida State at 887 and LSU at 24-over 888. San Jose State had the best round of the afternoon wave as they moved up seven places to a tie for seventh with LSU after 54 holes at +24, 888. San Jose State was 3-under on their Sunday round. Southern California and Georgia are tied for ninth at 28-over 892.

It will be LSU, San Jose State and Southern California in the important 7-8-9 wave off at 11:09 a.m. PT (1:09 p.m. in Baton Rouge) on Monday.

The top eight teams after Monday’s round will advance to the match play portion of the tournament to decide the national title beginning on Tuesday.

Last year, LSU finished ninth after 72 holes, one shot out of the match play portion of the tournament.

“It was a tough day obviously,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “A quick turnaround, finishing late (Saturday). We left the hotel at 4:30 a.m., so short rest and recovery. Our ladies are a little tired. What we didn’t do was play ourselves out of it. We are going to be right there in the mix. I would have like to have a little bit of breathing room for (Monday). But the first goal is to make the first cut of 15. We did that.

“If you had told me back in August that with one round to go we would be in the mix to advance to match play in the NCAA’s, I would take it. Oh, by the way, you won the SEC Championship for the first time in 30 years. I’d take that and that’s what I told the ladies after our round. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds today and they know that. That’s from being tired, letting their minds wander and we gave too many shots away. Monday, we are going to be able to relax and refresh and come out mentally tough and ready to go. We had a tough day, but we’re still in it and just have to remember we’ve got a shot tomorrow.”

Ingrid Lindblad, the LSU junior all-American, had a couple of three-putts on the back nine (the team’s first of the day), but brought home two birdies on the front nine to finish the day at 1-over 73 and stands at 1-over 217 after 54 holes (74-70-73). She is in a group tied for fifth in the individual competition going to Monday.

“(Lindblad) had a few mishaps early. She had a lot of good putts that didn’t go in,” coach Runion said of Lindblad’s round. “She played well on the last nine. She knocked it on the green (on par-5 7th, her 16th hole), in two with a four-iron. She had a nice two-putts for birdie and then par-par on Nos. 8 and 9.”

Stanford freshman Rose Zhang has a seven-shot lead after rounds of 68-70-69 for a 9-under par 207. Jenny Bae of Georgia and Tze-Han Lin of Oregon are tied for second at 2-under par. Bae posted a 67 to move up 17 spots in the individual standings.

LSU also counted a 3-over 75 from Carla Tejedo, a 76 from Elsa Svensson and a 77 from Latanna Stone. Tejedo is tied for 36th in the individual competition at 7-over par.

Besides the live coverage on the Golf Channel, live scoring can be found on Golfstat.com by choosing the NCAA D1 Women’s Championship block.

Live updates throughout the day will be available on Twitter @LSUWomensGolf.

NCAA WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

Scottsdale, Arizona – Grayhawk Golf Course

Round 3 Results (Par 288-864)

Top 15 Teams Advance To Monday

1 Stanford 289-292-283 – 864 E

2 Oregon 297-288-288 – 873 +9

3 Texas A&M 292-297-288 – 877 +13

4 UCLA 295-291-292 – 878 +14

5 Auburn 296-290-299 – 885 +21

6 Florida State 296-295-296 – 887 +23

7 LSU 296-291-301 – 888 +24

7 San Jose State 307-296-285 – 888 +24

T9 Southern California 298-294-300 – 892 +28

T9 Georgia 303-291-298 – 892 +28

11 Purdue 301-299-293 – 893 +29

12 Arizona State 302-290-302 – 894 +30

T13 Texas 305-295-301 – 901 +37

T13 Virginia 304-299-298 – 901 +37

T15 South Carolina 306-300-297 – 903 +39 (wins playoff for final spot)

T15 Wake Forest 301-304-298 – 903 +39

17 Mississippi State 299-306-300 – 905 +41

18 Baylor 301-310-295 – 906 +42

19 Oklahoma State 307-300-300 – 907 +43

20 Michigan 301-310-300 – 911 +47

21 TCU 300-301-311 – 912 +48

T22 Vanderbilt 308-306-299 – 913 +49

T22 Arkansas 307-305-301 – 913 +49

24 Alabama 298-316-302 – 916 +52

Individual Top 10 (Par 72-216)

1 Rose Zhang, Stanford 68-70-69 – 207 -9

T2 Jenny Bae, Georgia 76-71-67 – 214 -2

T2 Tze-Han Lin, Oregon 72-71-71 – 214 -2

4 Natasha Andrew Oon, San Jose State 77-68-70 – 215 -1

T5 Sadie Englemann, Stanford 71-76-70 – 217 +1

T5 Jennie Park, Texas A&M 73-72-72 – 217 +1

T5 Ty Akabane, UCLA 71-74-72 – 217 +1

T5 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU 74-70-73 – 217 +1

T5 Anna Morgan, Furman 72-71-74 – 217 +1

T5 Beth Lillie, Virginia 73-69-75 — 217 +1

LSU Individual Totals

T5 Ingrid Lindblad 74-70-73 – 217 +1

T36 Carla Tejedo 76-72-75 – 223 +7

T52 Latanna Stone 73-75-77 – 225 +9

T84 Alden Wallace 73-78-78 – 229 +13

T89 Elsa Svensson 80-74-76 – 230 +14