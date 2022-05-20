Class of Spring 2022 Honored at The Tribute

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Athletics Department, the Tiger Athletic Foundation, the National L Club and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes on Thursday night honored its class of graduating seniors and grad-students at “The Tribute” in the Bo Campbell Auditorium.

The Tribute recognizes graduating LSU student-athletes and presents them with a special stole made specifically for the event. LSU will hold its Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies on Friday. The Tribute recognized student athletes that are graduating this semester as well as those on pace to graduate following the summer term.

LSU has fourteen student-athletes spread across seven sports that will graduate with honors. Lisa Gunnarsson, one of the top pole vaulters in the country who will graduate summa cum laude, was named the 2021-22 SEC McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year. LSU Beach Volleyball’s Melia Lindner will also graduate summa cum laude and won the NCAA Elite 90 Award and plans to continue her academic career in the Fall at LSU’s Veterinary School.

LSU’s Spring 2022 Class includes multiple student-athletes who have earned national distinctions throughout their careers. It also features 11 national champions, 12 All-Americans and 10 All-SEC performers.

Juan Celaya Hernandez proved to be one if the best divers in the nation winning, earning over 10 All-America accolades in three-meter, one meter and platform. The San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico native Hernandez also won seven SEC Diving Championships and he represented his home country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kiya Johnson, who will graduate in August and will back at LSU next season, already has numerous All-America accolades throughout her first three seasons as an LSU gymnast. Christina Desiderio is earning her second degree from LSU after electing to come back for her fifth season of gymnastics. She put together a great career, earning WCGA All-America honors in her both her first and final seasons at LSU.

Gavin Dugas was the SEC RBI leader in 2021 with 66, and he was named 2021 NCAA Eugene Regional Most Outstanding Player. He’s also a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Jontre Kirklin proved to be one of the most versatile players LSU has seen in a longtime and he used his versatility for the good of the team. Naturally a wide receiver, Kirklin stepped in to play defensive back in LSU’s 2018 Fiesta Bowl Victory. Going into the 2022 Texas Bowl with LSU needing a starting quarterback, Kirklin stepped up and played every snap at that position against Kansas State with no previous collegiate experience running an offense.

Following is the complete list of LSU’s graduating Spring 2022 student-athletes:

Women’s Basketball

Awa Trasi, Interdisciplinary Studies

Women’s Golf

Jessica Bailey, Interdisciplinary Studies

Rivani, Shiotang, Interdisciplinary Studies

Alden Wallace, Political Science

Gymnastics

Reagan Campbell, Sport Administration

Rebecca D’Antonio, Computer Science

Christina Desiderio, Master of Leadership and Human Resource Development

Sarah Edwards, Environmental Engineering

Women’s Track and Field

Serena Bolden, Political Science

Lisa Gunnarsson, Mechanical Engineering

Molly McHale, Kinesiology

Julia Palin, Mass Communication

Softball

Caitlin Calland, Kinesiology

Georgia Clark, Finance

Amanda Doyle, Master of Curriculum and Instruction

Shelbi Sunseri, Communication Disorders

Taylor Tidwell, Interdisciplinary Studies

Soccer

Gabrielle Angelle, Mass Communication

Riley Dixon, Master of Liberal Arts

Grace Haggerty, Interdisciplinary Studies

Meghan Johnson, Biology

Athena Kuhn, Master of Business Administration

Sydney Lau, Biology

Savannah Mills, Business Management

Mollee Swift, Math

Beach Volleyball

Caitlin Broadwell, Master of Counseling

Holly Carlton, Master of Business Administration

Allison Coens, Finance and Spanish

Kelli Greene-Agnew, Sport Administration

Melia Lindner, Animal Science

Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, Mass Communication

Alexis Toney, Accounting

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Alexandria McDaid, Interdisciplinary Studies

Katherine Smith, Petroleum Engineering

Olivia Taylor, Mass Communication

Brittany Thompson, Marketing

Anne Tuxen, Mass Communication

Women’s Tennis

Anna Loughlan, Sport Administration

Volleyball

Emmaline Walters, Master of Liberal Arts

Baseball

Cade Beloso, Sport Administration

Gavin Dugas, Sport Administration

Trent Vietmeier, Construction Management

Football

Hunter Faust, Construction Management

Evan Francioni, Finance

Jontre Kirklin, Sport Administration

Toby Weathersby, Interdisciplinary Studies

Men’s Golf

Garrett Barber, General Business

James Sanders, Mass Communication

Hayden White, Finance

Christopher Woollam, Finance

Men’s Track and Field

Tom Bleichner, Law

Eli Gaughan Kinesiology

Garrett Hamilton, Physics

Cade Martin, Biochemistry

Jake Norris, Kinesiology

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Juan Celaya-Hernandez, Civil Engineering

Silas Dejean, SFIN Grad

Michael Petro, Finance

Luca Pfyffer, Mechanical Engineering

Thomas Roark, Sport Administration

Miguel Valasquez, Marketing

Men’s Tennis

Nicholas Watson, Accounting