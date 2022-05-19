Thomas Lene’ Joins Coach Mulkey’s Staff as Strength and Conditioning Coach

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has added Thomas Lene’ to her staff as the program’s strength and conditioning coach.

“I am excited to bring Thomas to LSU as our strength and conditioning coach, and to team back up with him after a few years apart,” Coach Mulkey said. “Thomas is going to make an immediate impact on our team and get right to work with them this summer. He is going to be a critical piece in the championship program we are building in Baton Rouge.”

Mulkey and Lene’ teamed up together to win the 2019 NCAA Championship when he served as the interim director of athletic performance for Baylor Women’s Basketball. He was at Baylor for four seasons and worked with Mulkey’s program for three years as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball before taking over the interim director of athletic performance role for one season.

“I’m excited to rejoin Coach Mulkey’s staff here at LSU,” Lene’ said. “To work in the SEC and for a Hall of Fame coach is an amazing opportunity! I’m looking forward to the opportunity of working with elite student-athletes and helping them raise their level of performance so that we can have great success and win championships in Baton Rouge.”

Lene’ comes to LSU after serving as the VCU Women’s Basketball Director of Sports Performance for one season. Before that Lene’ was at Drake for two seasons as the Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach.

In his position at LSU, Lene’ will work exclusively with women’s basketball. He will be responsible for both developing and implementing sport performance programs for strength, speed, power, agility and conditioning.

Lene’ received his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology and his master’s degree in sport pedagogy. He earned both degrees from Baylor and his is also Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) as well as CPR and AED certified.