Meyer, Smalls, and Bayak Earn Podium Finishes On Day Two Of SECs

Oxford, Miss. – Day two of the SEC Track & Field Championships was once again altered by weather as afternoon storms pushed the start time of events back to 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday night at the Ole Miss Track & Field Stadium. LSU track and field didn’t let that deter them from getting quality work in though; the Tigers had three podium finishes and advanced several athletes to the finals.

John Meyer launched a fifth round throw of 66’ 2.25” (20.17 meters) to earn his first career SEC silver medal. The throw bested the previous facility record, but Tennessee’s Jordan West won the event with a mark of 66’ 6.50” (20.28 meters).

Morgan Smalls (long jump) and Nyagoa Bayak (high jump) both registered personal bests to earn their medals in their respective events. Smalls leapt out to a lifetime best of 21’ 7.25” (6.58 meters) on her fifth attempt of the night to earn the first silver medal of her career at an SEC meet, and add eight big team points to LSU’s score. Smalls personal best mark of 21’ 7.25” ranks No. 6 in LSU history. Smalls actually wound up scoring in the high jump too with a clearance of 5’ 10” (1.78 meters) for two more points.

Bayak delivered the best clearance of her outdoor career with a height of 6’ 1.25” (1.86 meters) to earn the bronze medal in the event. Teammate Abigail O’Donoghue placed tied for fourth off countback misses with a clearance of 5’ 10” (1.78 meters). All in all, LSU accrued 12.5 points in the women’s high jump.

Outside of that action, the rest of the night featured more qualifying on the second day of the conference meet. Alia Armstrong (100 meter hurdles), Eric Edwards Jr. (110 meter hurdles), Favour Ofili (100 meters), Godson Oghenebrume (100 meters), and Dorian Camel (100 meters) all won their heats to earn autobids into Saturday’s finals.

Armstrong won her heat with a time of 12.87, and the Edwards Jr. did the same with a readout of 13.43 to easily advance. Ofili once again looked smooth as she cruised to a winning time of 11.29, and teammate Tionna Beard-Brown used a strong late push to finish with a time of 11.62 to advance to the finals.

Oghenebrume won his preliminary heat in a time of 10.31. Not only did he win the race but he beat the current NCAA leader, Matthew Boling of Georgia. Dorian Camel won his heat with a time of 10.43 to earn the autobid.

In the 1,500 meter run, Lorena Rangel notched a big personal best with a time of 4:16.67 to finish second in her heat and automatically advance to Saturday’s final. The time of 4:16.67 by Rangel is the second fastest in LSU history. Katy-Ann McDonald earned the final qualifying spot in the event with a 4:18.03.

So where does all of that leave us? Well, the Tigers have a total of 35 scoring chances on Saturday with 20 for the women and 15 for the men. The LSU women are in 10th place with 20.5 points currently, and the LSU men are in fourth place with 20 points. A full leaderboard of team scores can be viewed here.

Below you will find a list of all 30 scoring chances for the Tigers on Saturday. Amber Hart, the second rated discus thrower in the conference, will kick things off at 12:30 p.m. CT. SEC Network will have live coverage of the finals beginning at 5 p.m. CT.

Saturday Finalists (All Times CST)

Amber Hart – Discus – 12:30 p.m.

Serena Bolden – Triple Jump – 2:30 p.m.

Kyndal McKnight – Triple Jump – 2:30 p.m.

Morgan Smalls – Triple Jump – 2:30 p.m.

Ronnie Rounds III – High Jump – 3 p.m.

Lisa Gunnarsson – Pole Vault – 5 p.m.

Women’s 4x100m Relay – 5:05 p.m.

Men’s 4x100m Relay – 5:15 p.m.

Lorena Rangel – 1,500 Meters – 5:25 p.m.

Katy-Ann McDonald – 1,500 Meters – 5:25 p.m.

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Triple Jump – 5:45 p.m.

Apalos Edwards – Triple Jump – 5:45 p.m.

Alia Armstrong – 100m Hurdles – 5:45 p.m.

Eric Edwards Jr. – 110m Hurdles – 5:55 p.m.

Favour Ofili – 100 Meters – 6:25 p.m.

Tionna Beard-Brown – 100 Meters – 6:25 p.m.

Godson Oghenebrume – 100 Meters – 6:35 pm.

Dorian Camel – 100 Meters – 6:35 p.m.

Katy-Ann McDonald – 800 Meters – 6:45 p.m.

Michaela Rose – 800 Meters – 6:45 p.m.

Garriel White – 400m Hurdles – 7:05 p.m.

Sean Burrell – 400m Hurdles – 7:15 p.m.

Favour Ofili – 200 Meters – 7:25 p.m.

Dorian Camel – 200 Meters – 7:35 p.m.

Sara Funderburk – 5,000 Meters – 7:45 p.m.

Doria Martingayle – 5,000 Meters – 7:45 p.m.

Alicia Stamey – 5,000 Meters – 7:45 p.m.

Callie Hardy – 5,000 Meters – 7:45 p.m.

Will Dart – 5,000 Meters – 8:05 p.m.

Garrett Hamilton – 5,000 Meters – 8:05 p.m.

Cade Martin – 5,000 Meters – 8:05 p.m.

Jackson Martingayle – 5,000 Meters – 8:05 p.m.

Adam Wise – 5,000 Meters – 8:05 p.m.

Women’s 4x400m Relay – 8:30 p.m.

Men’s 4x400m Relay – 8:40 p.m.

The third and final day of the SEC Championships is on deck Saturday. The meet will be aired live on the SEC Network from 5-9 p.m. CT.

