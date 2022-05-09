May 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the May 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Lane Blue: Freshman, Football, Chatham, La (Construction Management)

Nominator – Kirsten Peterman, Academic Advisor: “Lane continues to be a leader to his peers in the academic setting by encouraging them to show up and to put in the necessary work that is needed to be successful academically. He consistently attends and is early to his classes, he is proactive in the way that he communicates with his advisors and professors, and during the Fall 2022 registration period he helped guide his fellow walk-on teammates in the right direction when it came to scheduling and meeting with on-campus advisors. Lane’s phenomenal grades reflect the work that he puts in on a daily basis.”

Raelin Chaffin: Freshman, Softball, Bossier City, La (Marketing)

Ali Newland: Sophomore, Softball, Breman, Ga. (Mass Communication)

Nominator – Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director: “Raelin & Alison have been true examples of what it is to be a STUDENT-athlete because not only have they been able to make an immediate impact on the field which brings it’s on set of pressures, but they have also been able to excel in the classroom. Balancing the rigor of academic and athletic responsibilities can sometimes be overwhelming especially for freshmen, but Raelin & Alison’s “Fighting Tiger” spirit has shown that with hard work, commitment and dedication you can be successful on and off the field.”

Collier Cranford: Redshirt Sophomore, Baseball, Zachary, La (Sports Administration)

Nominator – Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director: “Collier has done an amazing job this semester with his academics. He comes into the Academic Center every day with a great attitude and a plan for the work he wants to get accomplished. He will also come in on his own for study hall and has set a great example of how to manage his time with a difficult course schedule and being in season.”

Michaela Rose: Freshman, Track and Field, Suffolk, Va. (Biochemistry)

Nominator – Xavier Shannon, Assistant Director: “As a freshman, Michaela is successfully balancing her school work while competing. Her hard work both in the classroom and on the track is reflected by her receiving a 3.46 GPA for the fall 2021 semester, with an equally anticipated 3.0+ GPA for the spring 2022 semester and setting the LSU record in the Distance Medley Relay Race. Currently, she ranks #5 in the 800 meter run, #9 in the 400 meter hurdles, and #5 on the 4×400 relay team.”

Nick Watson: Senior, Men’s Tennis, Baton Rouge, La. (Men’s Tennis)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Nick is a very conscientious student and has done an awesome job of navigating being both a student and an athlete. He does a great job of communicating and managing his coursework along with the demands of his sport. He has been a solid role model for other students and his teammates. We are excited for him to graduate this May and look forward to see what his future career aspirations have in store for him.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.