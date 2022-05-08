Softball Earns No. 6 Seed in SEC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the 2022 SEC Tournament set to take place May 10-14 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

The Tigers will take on No. 11 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday, May 11 at 11 a.m. CT. All SEC Tournament games will be televised on SEC Network with exception to the semifinal and final round which will air on ESPN2. The entire 2022 SEC Tournament bracket can be viewed here.

LSU enters the 2022 SEC Tournament with the most wins and best winning percentage in SEC Tournament history (45-24; .652). The Bayou Bengals have made the tournament finals 11 times with their last appearance in 2017 and has hoisted five SEC Tournament Championship titles (1999, 2001-2002, 2004, and 2007).

The Tigers finished the 2022 regular season 34-20, including a 13-11 mark in SEC games. LSU posted a 10-5 record in its final 15 games of the season.

