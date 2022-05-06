Beach Drops Match Against UCLA; Will Face TCU In Elimination Match Friday Evening

GULF SHORES, Ala. – After a nearly three-and-a-half-hour delay due to weather in Gulf Shores, No. 6 LSU fell to No. 3 UCLA, 3-0, Friday afternoon at the NCAA Championship.

The Tigers are still alive in the double-elimination format and will turn around to take on No. 2 TCU Friday evening at approximately 5:50 p.m. CT on ESPN News. The Horned Frogs suffered the largest upset in NCAA Beach Championship history, falling to No. 10 Georgia State earlier in the afternoon in a match that came down to the final court.

LSU fell on Courts 1, 3 and 5 against UCLA while Court 2 and 4 went unfinished. Parker Bracken and Bella Bauman suffered a 21-13 and 21-19 defeat on Court 1. On Court 3, Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton lost, 25-23 and 21-12. Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope were defeated on Court 5, 21-17 and 21-17.

Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew suffered a 21-19 first-set loss and were tied at 14 when UCLA clinched the match. On Court 4, Ellie Shank and Grace Seits dropped the first set, 21-19, and were trailing 16-15 when the match ended.