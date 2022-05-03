Week 12 Softball National Rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team stays ranked at No. 19 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and is No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 121 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU went 2-2 last week with wins over McNeese State and then-No. 9/10 Florida in the three-game series opener. LSU currently has a No. 17 RPI ranking and has the third toughest strength of schedule in the country.
The Tigers earned 210 points in the NFCA poll and 141 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
The Tigers will conclude their regular season with a three-game series at Mississippi State May 6-8.
2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball
Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 3 (Week 12)
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking
- Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 45-1, No. 1
- Virginia Tech, 595 pts, 39-6, No. 2
- Florida State, 548 pts, 45-5, No. 4
- UCLA, 539 pts, 39-6, No. 3
- Arkansas, 536 pts, 39-8, No. 5
- Northwestern, 466 pts, 38-7, No. 8
- Oklahoma State, 458 pts, 38-9, No. 7
- Alabama, 440 pts, 39-9, No. 6
- Arizona State, 440 pts, 35-7, No. 9
- Washington, 405 pts, 32-11, No.11
- Florida, 379 pts, 38-13, No. 10
- Tennessee, 336 pts, 35-14, No. 12
- Duke, 325 pts, 36-7, No. 13
- Texas, 282 pts, 35-15-1, No. 16
- Kentucky, 257 pts, 33-15, No. 14
- Auburn, 230 pts, 39-11, No. 18
- Clemson, 227 pts, 37-14, No. 17
- Georgia, 218 pts, 39-13, No. 15
- UCF, 164 pts, 42-11, No. 20
- LSU, 141 pts, 32-19, No. 19
- Notre Dame, 107 pts, 36-9, No. 23
- Michigan, 82 pts, 31-15, No. 22
- Missouri, 81 pts, 32-17, No. 25
- Stanford, 71 pts, 32-16, No. 21
- Oregon, 69 pts, 29-16, No. 24
Receiving Votes: San Diego State (42), Arizona (21), Louisiana (13), South Florida (9), Texas A&M (6), Wichita State (6), Nebraska (5), Oregon State (4), Mississippi State (3), Illinois (1), Western Kentucky (1).
2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 3 (Week 12)
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking
1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 45-1, No. 1
2 Virginia Tech, 763 pts, 39-6, No. 2
3 Florida State, 730 pts, 45-5, No. 4
4 UCLA, 698 pts, 39-6, No. 3
5 Arkansas, 669 pts, 39-8, No. 7
6 Alabama, 616 pts, 39-9, No. 5
7 Oklahoma State, 609 pts, 38-9, No. 6
8 Northwestern, 594 pts, 38-7, No. 8
9 Washington, 536 pts, 32-11, No. 10
10 Florida, 526 pts, 38-13, No. 9
11 Duke, 450 pts, 36-7, No. 12
12 Arizona State, 431 pts, 35-7, No. 14
13 Kentucky, 419 pts, 33-15, No. 11
14 Tennessee, 407 pts, 35-14, No. 13
15 Auburn, 337 pts, 39-11, No. 16
16 Georgia, 308 pts, 39-13, No. 15
17 Texas, 294 pts, 35-15-1 No. 17
18 Clemson, 291 pts, 37-14, No. 18
19 LSU, 210 pts, 32-19, No. 19
20 Notre Dame, 184 pts, 36-9, No. 20
21 UCF, 174 pts, 42-11, No. 21
22 Oregon, 132 pts, 29-16, No. 22
23 Michigan, 55 pts, 31-15, No. 23
24 Missouri, 54 pts, 31-17, RV
25 Arizona, 46 pts, 31-16, No. 25
Receiving Votes: Stanford (41), Louisiana (15), Nebraska (6), San Diego State (5).
