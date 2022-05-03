Week 12 Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team stays ranked at No. 19 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and is No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 121 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU went 2-2 last week with wins over McNeese State and then-No. 9/10 Florida in the three-game series opener. LSU currently has a No. 17 RPI ranking and has the third toughest strength of schedule in the country.

The Tigers earned 210 points in the NFCA poll and 141 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

The Tigers will conclude their regular season with a three-game series at Mississippi State May 6-8.

Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 45-1, No. 1 Virginia Tech, 595 pts, 39-6, No. 2 Florida State, 548 pts, 45-5, No. 4 UCLA, 539 pts, 39-6, No. 3 Arkansas, 536 pts, 39-8, No. 5 Northwestern, 466 pts, 38-7, No. 8 Oklahoma State, 458 pts, 38-9, No. 7 Alabama, 440 pts, 39-9, No. 6 Arizona State, 440 pts, 35-7, No. 9 Washington, 405 pts, 32-11, No.11 Florida, 379 pts, 38-13, No. 10 Tennessee, 336 pts, 35-14, No. 12 Duke, 325 pts, 36-7, No. 13 Texas, 282 pts, 35-15-1, No. 16 Kentucky, 257 pts, 33-15, No. 14 Auburn, 230 pts, 39-11, No. 18 Clemson, 227 pts, 37-14, No. 17 Georgia, 218 pts, 39-13, No. 15 UCF, 164 pts, 42-11, No. 20 LSU, 141 pts, 32-19, No. 19 Notre Dame, 107 pts, 36-9, No. 23 Michigan, 82 pts, 31-15, No. 22 Missouri, 81 pts, 32-17, No. 25 Stanford, 71 pts, 32-16, No. 21 Oregon, 69 pts, 29-16, No. 24

Receiving Votes: San Diego State (42), Arizona (21), Louisiana (13), South Florida (9), Texas A&M (6), Wichita State (6), Nebraska (5), Oregon State (4), Mississippi State (3), Illinois (1), Western Kentucky (1).

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 45-1, No. 1

2 Virginia Tech, 763 pts, 39-6, No. 2

3 Florida State, 730 pts, 45-5, No. 4

4 UCLA, 698 pts, 39-6, No. 3

5 Arkansas, 669 pts, 39-8, No. 7

6 Alabama, 616 pts, 39-9, No. 5

7 Oklahoma State, 609 pts, 38-9, No. 6

8 Northwestern, 594 pts, 38-7, No. 8

9 Washington, 536 pts, 32-11, No. 10

10 Florida, 526 pts, 38-13, No. 9

11 Duke, 450 pts, 36-7, No. 12

12 Arizona State, 431 pts, 35-7, No. 14

13 Kentucky, 419 pts, 33-15, No. 11

14 Tennessee, 407 pts, 35-14, No. 13

15 Auburn, 337 pts, 39-11, No. 16

16 Georgia, 308 pts, 39-13, No. 15

17 Texas, 294 pts, 35-15-1 No. 17

18 Clemson, 291 pts, 37-14, No. 18

19 LSU, 210 pts, 32-19, No. 19

20 Notre Dame, 184 pts, 36-9, No. 20

21 UCF, 174 pts, 42-11, No. 21

22 Oregon, 132 pts, 29-16, No. 22

23 Michigan, 55 pts, 31-15, No. 23

24 Missouri, 54 pts, 31-17, RV

25 Arizona, 46 pts, 31-16, No. 25

Receiving Votes: Stanford (41), Louisiana (15), Nebraska (6), San Diego State (5).

