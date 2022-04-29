Carrington Named Second Team All-SEC
Baton Rouge, La. – LSU women’s tennis junior Safiya Carrington was recognized by the Southeastern Conference as she was named to the Second Team All-SEC, the league office announced.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own team or players and ties are not broken.
Carrington finished the 2021-22 season with 11 wins in singles play and nine wins in doubles. She tallied four wins against ranked opponents and secured four wins against conference foes playing at the No. 1 singles spot for the Tigers. Carrington’s best form in the season came on the weekend the Tigers hosted Vanderbilt and Kentucky, where she won both her singles matches against ranked opponents and won both doubles matches to contribute to LSU securing match victories. She was recognized as SEC Player of the Week on March 23rd for her effort.
The honor is the second of Carrington’s career as she was named Second Team All-SEC last season.
2022 Women’s Tennis Awards
First Team All-SEC
Loudmilla Bencheikh, Alabama
Tatum Rice, Arkansas
Carolyn Ansari, Auburn
Ariana Arseneault, Auburn
Selin Ovunc, Auburn
McCartney Kessler, Florida
Mell Reasco, Georgia
Lea Ma, Georgia
Sabina Machalova, Ole Miss
Ayana Akli, South Carolina
Sarah Hamner, South Carolina
Jayci Goldsmith, Texas A&M
Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M
Carson Branstine, Texas A&M
Tenika McGiffin, Tennessee
Rebeka Mertena, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Petra Sedlackova, Alabama
Alicia Dudeney, Florida
Marlee Zein, Florida
Morgan Coppoc, Georgia
Meg Kowalski, Georgia
Dasha Vidmanvoa, Georgia
Safiya Carrington, LSU
Emmanouela Antonaki, Mississippi State
Elza Tomase, Tennessee
Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M
Anessa Lee, Vanderbilt
Anna Ross, Vanderbilt
Holly Staff, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
McCartney Kessler, Florida
Freshmen of the Year
Sarah Hamner, South Carolina
Coach of the Year
Mark Weaver, Texas A&M