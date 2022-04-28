Beach Sweeps Missouri St. in First Round of CCSA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tigers played effectively and efficiently Thursday morning, needing only 33 minutes to sweep Missouri State in the first round of the CCSA Tournament.

The Tigers advanced in thew winner’s bracket to face Florida State at 2 p.m. CT later Thursday afternoon on Varsity Sports Now. The Tigers are looking for their first win over the Seminoles this year in what will be their third time facing each other this season.

Bella Bauman and Parker Bracken got things started for the Tigers on Court 1 with a 21-10 and 21-11 win. On Court 4, Ellie Shank and Grace Seits were dominant, 21-7 and 21-11. Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew handled their business on Court 2, 21-14 and 21-11 to clinch the match for the Tigers.

Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton finished on Court 3 with a 21-19 and 21-16 victory while Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope finished off the sweep with a 21-7 and 21-12 win on Court 5.

LSU 5, Missouri State 0