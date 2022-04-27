Week 11 Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team is ranked No. 19 in both the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 120 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU won three of its four games last week highlighted by a 2-1 series win at Georgia after winning the first and final game of the series. LSU currently has a No. 15 RPI ranking and has the second toughest strength of schedule in the country.

The Tigers earned 226 points in the NFCA poll and 162 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

Following today’s midweek game against McNeese State, LSU will host No. 9/10 Florida April 29-May 1 in what will be the Tigers’ fourth series against a top 10 team this season.

Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 42-1, No. 1 Virginia Tech, 592 pts, 36-6, No. 3 UCLA, 564 pts, 36-5, No. 4 Florida State, 555 pts, 43-5, No. 5 Arkansas, 516 pts, 35-8, No. 6 Alabama, 498 pts, 39-8, No. 2 Oklahoma State, 479 pts, 38-7, No. 7 Northwestern, 423 pts, 34-7, No. 8 Arizona State, 395 pts, 32-7, No. 10 Florida, 382 pts, 35-12, No. 9 Washington, 381 pts, 28-11, No. 15 Tennessee, 353 pts, 33-13, No. 14 Duke, 351 pts, 36-7, No. 11 Kentucky, 275 pts, 30-13, No. 12 Georgia, 274 pts, 37-11, No. 13 Texas, 237 pts, 32-15-1, No. 16 Clemson, 218 pts, 33-14, No. 17 Auburn, 177 pts, 36-10, No. 18 LSU, 162 pts, 30-17, No. 21 UCF, 157 pts, 39-11, No. 19 Stanford, 121 pts, 31-13, RV Michigan, 94 pts, 29-14, No. 22 Notre Dame, 86 pts, 35-9, No. 25 Oregon, 53 pts, 26-16, No. 20 Missouri, 45 pts, 27-17, RV

Receiving Votes: Oregon State (44), Nebraska (20), Arizona (19), San Diego State (17), South Florida (10), Louisiana (3), Illinois (1), Ohio State (1).

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 42-1, No. 1

2 Virginia Tech, 760 pts, 36-6, No. 3

3 UCLA, 728 pts, 36-5, No. 4

4 Florida State, 699 pts, 43-5, No. 5

5 Alabama, 653 pts, 39-8, No. 2

6 Oklahoma State, 650 pts, 38-7, No. 6

7 Arkansas, 636 pts, 35-8, No. 7

8 Northwestern, 548 pts, 34-7, No. 10

9 Florida, 535 pts, 35-12, No. 8

10 Washington, 515 pts, 28-11, No. 11

11 Kentucky, 455 pts, 30-13, No. 9

12 Duke, 417 pts, 36-7, No. 12

13 Tennessee, 410 pts, 33-13, No. 15

14 Arizona State, 392 pts, 32-7, No. 13

15 Georgia, 342 pts, 37-11, No. 14

16 Auburn, 297 pts, 36-10, No. 18

17 Texas, 294 pts, 32-15-1 No. 16

18 Clemson, 266 pts, 33-14, No. 17

19 LSU, 226 pts, 30-17, No. 21

20 Notre Dame, 190 pts, 35-9, No. 22

21 UCF, 175 pts, 39-11, No. 20

22 Oregon, 132 pts, 26-16, No. 19

23 Michigan, 92 pts, 29-14, No. 23

24 Stanford, 78 pts, 31-13, RV

25 Arizona, 46 pts, 27-16, No. 24

Receiving Votes: Missouri (23), Louisiana (18), Nebraska (14), Oregon State (6), Mississippi State (1), San Diego State (1), Texas A&M (1).

