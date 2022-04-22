Men’s Golf Advances to SEC Match Play, Trolio and Doyle Score Top 5 Individual Finishes

St. Simons Island, Ga. – The No. 25 LSU men’s golf team shot a 2-under 278 in the final round of stroke play at the SEC Championship to finish at 9-under 831 and advance to match play quarterfinals. Individually, Cohen Trolio and Drew Doyle secured top five finishes as Trolio’s 4-under 206 secured him a tie for 3rd place finish while Doyle’s 3-under 207 saw him finish tied for 5th place.

Live Scoring | Match Play Scoring

Trolio carded a 1-under 69 final round that took his score to 4-under 206 and a share of 3rd place. The finish is the highest of his collegiate career and was powered by his 42 pars that placed him 3rd in the field in the category. Doyle narrowly trailed his teammate as he carded an even par 70 final round to finish at 3-under 207 and tied for 5th position. The top five showing is the second of the season for Doyle, and his third lowest tournament total in relation to par on the season. With the top 10 finishes, Trolio and Doyle become the first Tiger duo to finish in the top 10 at the SEC Championship since Luis Gagne (7th) and Sam Burns (9th) in 2017.

Michael Sanders shot the best round of his week as he carded a 1-under 69 to take his final score to 5-over 215 and a share of 42nd place; he was 1-over through three holes before finishing his final 15 holes at 2-under with two birdies and 13 pars. Nicholas Arcement was the final score to be carded for the Tigers’ round as he finished at even par 70 to make his final score 2-over 212 and tied for 25th. Garrett Barber shot a 5-over 75 and finished tied for 25th place with a 2-over 212 tournament score.

LSU will be seeded as the No. 4 seed in the quarterfinals round and will face No. 5-seeded Missouri at 6:30 a.m. CT; the battle of the Tigers will start from the 10th hole.

Quarterfinal Pairing – No. 4 LSU vs. No. 5 Missouri

Arcement vs. Boone – 6:30 a.m. CT

Doyle vs. Lundin – 6:40 a.m. CT

Trolio vs. Crockett – 6:50 a.m. CT

Barber vs. Parker – 7:00 a.m. CT

Sanders vs. Ta Tsai – 7:10 a.m. CT

The winner of the LSU-Missouri quarterfinal matchup will take on the winner of No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 8 Mississippi State in the semifinals at 12 p.m. CT. The semifinal match will be streamed on SEC Network+ beginning at 3:00 p.m. CT to the conclusion of the match.