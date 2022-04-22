Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes Hosts Annual Student Support Summit

BATON ROUGE – The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes at LSU recently hosted “Resilience and Reinvention” – its eighth annual Student Support Summit. The Summit, which was a virtual conference, had over 460 registered attendees.

“The landscape of higher education and college athletics is rapidly changing,” said Walt Holliday the Executive Director for Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes at LSU. “Recognizing that changes are inevitable, our executive planning committee did a tremendous job in creating an agenda that generated meaningful conversations that focused on overcoming perceived obstacles and sharpening our competencies, so we are not victims of change but rather dictators of change.”

The 2022 summit featured 18 presentations surrounding framework for a new educational landscape. Senior Account Executive for LSU Sports Properties and former LSU Student-Athlete Eddie Kennison opened the summit as the keynote speaker. Throughout the day went there were a total of five concurrent sessions, a guided discussion and leadership power hour.

“It was an absolute pleasure being the Keynote speaker for the ‘Resilience and Reinvention’ summit,” Kennison said. “To this day, I still thank my higher educators for making an impact on my life.”

The topics covered at the summit covered a wide variety of topics regarding the everchanging landscape within college athletics. Sessions on building relationships with student-athletes, guiding principles for empowering student-athletes to make informed college decisions, reimagining the world of work coming out of the pandemic and supporting injured student-athletes were among some of the topics of conversation.

Director of Education Support Services at LSU Dr. Dorothy Kemp guided a round table discussion centered on how the world of work has adapted since the COVID pandemic. Director of Student Affairs at the Cox Academic Center Dr. Louise Bodack and Director of Tiger Life, Dr. Melissa Weinsz gave a presentation that was focused on developing programming that focuses on the following groups of LSU student-athletes: first generation, international and graduate transfers.

“This year’s Student Support Summit continued virtually and we were able to provide an opportunity to learn and network with student support, learning support, and academic support professionals from all over the country,” Dr. Kemp said. “Opportunities such as this have become increasingly important as funding for many departments to attended off-site conferences has decreased. Registrants were able to learn about exciting topics that are not only critical to those serving the student-athletes, but the student population at large. I am excited about future initiatives and collaborative efforts that stem from the relationships formed at the Student Support Summit.”

The leadership power hour gave Mark Bieger, LSU’s Vice President of Strategy, an opportunity to discuss his role charged with improving organizational alignment across all of LSU’s campuses throughout the state. Lacy Dicharry, an executive leadership coach also spoke during the power hour about dedicating her life to working with individuals on their journey to become their best, most authentic selves.

Dr. Kemp was joined on the Executive Summit Planning Committee by Dr. Bodack, ACSA Manager of Internal Operations Sarah Moran, ACSA Assistant Director Keenen Maddox and Graphic Designer Julian Cooper.

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility comprised of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.