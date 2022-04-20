Ninth-Seed Tigers Gear Up for SEC Tournament

ATHENS, GA—The LSU men’s tennis team resets the season as they head to Athens, Georgia for the 2022 SEC Tournament when they’ll take on 8-seed Mississippi State on Thursday, April 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dan McGill Tennis Complex.

The 9-seeded Tigers will be looking to win their first SEC Championship since 1999. Last season, LSU fell to Ole Miss, 4-1, in the first round of the SEC Tournament. LSU is looking to pick up their first win in the SEC Tournament since 2014-15 when they defeated South Carolina, 4-1.

In the April 20 ITA Rankings, LSU comes in at No. 42 in the team rankings and Ronald Hohmann comes in at No. 42 in the singles ranks.

Scouting The Bulldogs

LSU and Mississippi State met earlier this season in March in Baton Rouge when the Bulldogs defeated LSU, 4-3. The Tigers have dropped six straight matches to the Bulldogs, the last win coming in 2016.

In the ITA ranks, Mississippi State as a team comes in at No. 34. They hold two in the ITA singles ranks with No. 22 Florian Broska and No. 68 Nemanja Malesevic. In doubles, they have Florian Broska/Gregor Ramskogler sitting at No. 41.

The Bulldogs sit at 14-11 overall with a 4-8 record in SEC play. They’re 2-3 in April with losses to Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Kentucky. They have victories over Auburn and Vanderbilt.

The winner of LSU and Mississippi State will get a date with the SEC regular-season champion in Florida on Friday at 2 p.m.