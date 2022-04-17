Tigers Defeat Arkansas on Regular Season Finale & Senior Day, 4-3

BATON ROUGE—The LSU men’s tennis team concluded the regular season with a highly competitive 4-3 victory over Arkansas Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

DOUBLES

Doubles gave fans an early indication of what to expect from two evenly rated teams. For the second straight match, the doubles point would be decided by a tightly contested tiebreak. Gabriel Diaz Freire and Kent Hunter got the scoring started off with a 6-2 victory on court three. After Vlad Lobak and Ronald Hohmann fell on court one, all eyes went to court five, as Ben Koch and Nick Watson would have to mount a comeback to win the doubles point. Koch and Watson would find themselves down, 3-5, but rung off two straight games to tie the match up at 5. Both duos secured a game as we headed to a tiebreak. Koch and the senior Watson willed their way to victory, winning 8-6 in the tiebreak and securing the doubles point for LSU.

SINGLES

Arkansas tied the match back up at one apiece as Melvin Manuel defeated Joao Graca, 6-0, 6-3. Kent Hunter would give LSU the lead after a straight-set, 6-2, 6-2, victory over Oscar Pinto Sansano. Senior Boris Kozlov picked up his first ranked victory of the season after taking down No. 96 Aleksa Bucan, 6-4, 6-4. Courts one, two, and four would head to third sets as Arkansas battled back. The Razorbacks tied it up after No. 58 Alex Reco defeated No. 40 Ronald Hohmann, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, and Adrien Burdet defeated Diaz Freire, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

The match would come down to the fight on court two between LSU senior Vlad Lobak and Arkansas’s Nico Rousset. Lobak won the first set, 6-4, and Rousset won the second set, 2-6. With the third set tied at 4 games apiece, Lobak turned it up, firing off two game victories and clinching the match on his senior day, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Senior Tribute

Before the match, LSU honored its four seniors in Gabriel Diaz Freire, Boris Kozlov, Vlad Lobak, and Nick Watson. Diaz Freire, who received his undergraduate degree from Alabama, will be receiving his master’s degree from LSU in Leadership and Human Resources in August. Kozlov will be graduating this summer where he will receive his bachelor’s degree in Public Relations with a minor in business. Lobak, who received his undergraduate degree from Minnesota, will receive his master’s degree from LSU in August in Leadership and Human Resources. Lastly, Nick Watson will be graduating in May, where he will receive his bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Next Up

LSU will head to Athens, Georgia, for the SEC Tournament as a #9 seed. The Tigers will face 8-seeded Mississippi State on Thursday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m.

#41 LSU 4, #44 Arkansas 3

Singles

#58 Alex Reco (ARK) def. #40 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Nico Rousset (ARK) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Oscar Pinto Sansano (ARK) 6-2, 6-2 Adrien Burdet (ARK) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Melvin Manuel (ARK) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-0, 6-3 Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. #96 Aleksa Bucan (ARK) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Alex Reco/Nico Rousset (ARK) def. Vlad Lobak/Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3 Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Melvin Manuel/Adrien Burdet (ARK) 6-2 Ben Koch/Nick Watson (LSU) def. Jacob Sweeney/Hunter Harrison (ARK) 7-6 (8-6)

Match Notes:

Arkansas 14-13; National ranking #44

LSU 14-10; National ranking #41

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (5,3,6,1,4,2)