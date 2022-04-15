Shop
McDonald Sets School Record In 1,500 Meters To Win Event At Bryan Clay Invitational

Azusa, Calif. –  Katy-Ann McDonald sure made the most of her trip to California with the LSU distance squad as she won her second event in as many days on Friday night with a school record time of 4:13.07 in the 1,500 meter run at the Bryan Clay Invitational.

Competing 28 hours after she ran a career best 2:00.98 in the 800 meter run, McDonald toed the line once again on Friday night in the 1,500 meters. She came in with a career best time of 4:17.66, but that would quickly change as she looped the track almost four times in an impressive readout of 4:13.07 to win the event that featured over 130 runners. A four and a half second improvement in the 1,500 meters is quite an impressive amount of time to shave off your personal best in a span of two weeks, but McDonald did it. It was her second win of the week in California, and it moved her up to the No. 3 spot on the 2022 NCAA list. She broke Christine Slythe’s 37-year old school record of 4:17.14 that had stood since 1985.

Teammate Lorena Rangel competed in the race as well and placed 25th overall with a time of 4:19.29. On the men’s side, Davis Bove ran a personal best time of 3:43.47 to better his already seventh fastest mark in LSU history. The time of 3:43.37 earned him a 69th place finish. Eric Coston finished in 139th with a 3:52.45.

