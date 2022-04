FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – First pitch in the second game of the series between No. 6 Arkansas and No. 15 LSU has been moved up to 5 p.m. CT Friday, April 15, due to the threat of rain.

The game, which was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium, will remain nationally televised on SEC Network with Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call.

The game will be broadcast on affiliates of hte LSU Sports Radio Network.