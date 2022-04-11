Shop
Aifuwa Drafted No. 35 Overall By Las Vegas Aces In WNBA Draft

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Faustine Aifuwa was taken No. 35 overall during the third round in the WNBA Draft on Monday night by the Las Vegas Aces, joining teammate Khayla Pointer to be drafted by the Aces this year and former Tiger Theresa Plaisance who signed with the Aces during the offseason.

The last time LSU had two players drafted in the same WNBA Draft was in 2008. Pointer and Aifuwa became the 19th and 20th players drafted to the WNBA. They are the first two WNBA Draft picks for Coach Mulkey at LSU who has coached a combined 21 players that have gone on to be drafted throughout her head coaching career.

Aifuwa was a big presence in the paint for the Tigers who played a critical role in LSU’s success throughout her final season. She finished her career with the second most blocks in LSU history (239), the fifth most rebounds (970) and the 21st on LSU’s scoring list (1,302).

The Dacula, Georgia native started in 29 games and played in all 32 during LSU’s 26-6 season. She averaged 9.7 point and 6.8 rebounds during the season. Her 6.8 rebounds per game ranked No. 15 in the SEC and 1.63 blocks per game ranked No. 7 in the SEC.

Aifuwa helped LSU finish No. 2 in the SEC and earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting first and second round NCAA Tournament games in the PMAC. In LSU’s first round matchup against Jackson State, Aifuwa scored 17 points and hauled in 14 rebounds to help lead the Tigers to a March Madness victory.

LSU’s WNBA Draft Picks

Player                                              Year     Team                   Round Pick

Elaine Powell                                   1999    Orlando               4          50

Katrina Hibbert                               2000    Seattle                 4          57

Marie Ferdinand                             2001    Utah                    1          8

April Brown                                     2001    Indiana                4          51

Aiysha Smith                                   2003    Washington        1          7

DeTrina White                                 2003    Indiana                2          20

Ke-Ke Tardy                                     2003    San Antonio        2          25

Doneeka Hodges                             2004    Los Angeles         2          25

Temeka Johnson                             2005    Washington        1          6

Seimone Augustus                          2006    Minnesota           1          1

Scholanda Dorrell                           2006    Sacramento        1          14

Sylvia Fowles                                   2008    Chicago               1          2

Erica White                                      2008    Houston              2          17

Quianna Chaney                              2008    Chicago               2          19

Allison Hightower                           2010    Connecticut        2          15

LaSondra Barrett                             2012    Washington        1          10

Theresa Plaisance                           2014    Tulsa                    3          27

Raigyne Moncrief-Lewis                  2018    Las Vegas             3          25

Khayla Pointer                                2022    Las Vegas            2          13

Faustine Aifuwa                              2022    Las Vegas            3          35

 

Coach Mulkey’s WNBA Draft Picks

Player                                             Year     Team                   Round Pick

Sheila Lambert                                2002    Charlotte             1          7

Danielle Crockrom                          2002    Utah                    1          11

Steffanie Blackmon                         2005    Seattle                 3          38

Sophia Young                                 2006    San Antonio        1          4

Bernice Mosby                               2007    Washington        1          6

Angela Tisdale                                2008    Chicago               3          33

Jessica Morrow                              2009    Atlanta                3          27

Britney Griner                                2013    Phoenix               1          1

Brooklyn Pope                                2013    Chicago               3          28

Odyssey Sims                                 2014    Tulsa                    1          2

Niya Johnson                                  2016    Atlanta                3          28

Alexis Jones                                    2017    Minnesota           1          12

Alexis Prince                                   2017    Phoenix               3          29

Kristy Wallace                                2018    Atlanta                2          16

Kalani Brown                                  2019    Los Angeles         1          7

Chloe Jackson                                 2019    Chicago               2          15

Lauren Cox                                     2020    Indiana                1          3

Te’a Cooper                                    2020    Phoenix               2          18

Juicy Landrum                                2020    Connecticut        3          35

Khayla Pointer                                2022    Las Vegas            2          13

Faustine Aifuwa                              2022    Las Vegas            3          35

