No. 5 Tigers Set to Travel to Tallahassee to Compete in Unconquered Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA– The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team travels to Tallahassee on Thursday to compete in the Unconquered Invitational hosted by Florida State.

The Tigers will play No. 15 FIU at 7 a.m. CT and No. 4 FSU at 1 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, they will face No. 19 Stetson at 8:30 a.m. and No. 2 TCU 1 p.m. before heading back to Baton Rouge. Fans can follow @LSUBeachVB on Twitter for in-match score updates.

“We’re looking forward to the competition this weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It’s four really good teams. It’s a great opportunity to see where we stand. I feel really confident about how we match up. These teams are really good and really talented and are expecting a tough match from us and we have to be able to respond to that. We have high expectations on how we are going to play.”

LSU currently sits at 21-6 and is ranked at No. 5 in the AVCA Poll. The Tigers are coming off playing in the UCLA Invitational where they picked up wins over then ranked No. 5 LMU and No. 9 Hawaii.